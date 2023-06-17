Manipur ministers and MPs travel to Delhi to brief PM Modi

Newmai News Network

Imphal: Ministers and MPs from trouble-torn Manipur continue to rush to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders.

After the five Congress MPs led by former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh rushed to the nation’s capital, a team of ministers and MPs from the ruling BJP and its allies rushed to the nation’s capital today today, according to reports.

The team led by Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Th Satyabarta which included Social Affairs Minister H Dingo Singh among others left Imphal for New Delhi on a flight this afternoon.

To read | Member of the collective leadership of the NSCN-IMs Rh Raising on Land, Water and Politics

Some of the ministers and MPs from the ruling BJP and parties supporting the BJP government in the state camped out in the nation’s capital to seek an appointment with the prime minister earlier.

Sources said the split teams have yet to secure an appointment to meet the prime minister.

Congress MPs led by former chief minister and opposition leader Okram Ibobi Singh reached New Delhi on Thursday. They also requested separate appointments to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu, the reports also said.

To read | When Manipur implodes: history, politics and violence

Apart from this, a delegation of representatives from 10 opposition political parties is also camping in New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and the President.

The delegation of 10 political parties included MPCC, JD(U), Communist Party, AITC, AAP, AIFB Manipur, NCP Manipur, Shiv Sena and Socialist Revolutionary Party.

To read | Education: Manipur HSLC 10th Examination Result

– Advertisement –

