Boris Johnson joins the Daily Mail as a columnist but finds himself in more hot water





B Oris Johnson confirmed he was joining the Daily Mail as a columnist but soon found himself in hot water with parliamentary authorities over his job. The former prime minister who pledged to offer uncensored opinions found himself under scrutiny after Whitehall’s anti-corruption watchdog said he had not sought permission. The Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba) said Mr Johnson clearly broke the rules by not telling him to become a columnist at the Daily Mail until half an hour before Friday’s public announcement. The right-wing outlet confirmed the news on Twitter, saying it was delighted to welcome one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business. Learn more In a video shared alongside the announcement, Mr Johnson said he was delighted to contribute to these illustrious pages and promised to provide completely unredacted material. Although he joked he will only cover politics when I absolutely have to, the column gives him a powerful platform to take a shot at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who he has publicly clashed with. Mr Johnson’s column will appear in the newspaper every Saturday. There has been speculation that Mr Johnson will return to his journalistic roots after dramatically stepping down as an MP last week ahead of a report which revealed he had lied to Parliament with his denials of having broke lockdown rules at No 10 while Prime Minister. We have not had any applications and will write to Mr Johnson Before becoming party leader, Mr Johnson received a salary of 275,000 writing for the Telegraph, which is likely to pale in comparison to how much he will pocket as a former prime minister. But Acoba suggested he had not been told of Mr Johnson’s new role. Former ministers who have left government in the past two years should speak to the Independent Watchdog before accepting a new appointment or role. A spokeswoman for Acoba told the PA news agency: We have not had any applications and will write to Mr Johnson. A source close to Mr Johnson insisted he had written to Acoba, but did not say when the letter was sent. The former Tory leader joins the ranks of his staunch ally Nadine Dorries, who writes a weekly column on Tuesdays for the Daily Mail. The former culture secretary, who also announced her exit from the House of Commons, used her most recent article to suggest sinister forces were behind the decision to exclude her from the controversial list of Mr Johnson’s resignation honours. Longtime former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was also tipped to make the list, but was reportedly removed during the House of Lords vetting process.

