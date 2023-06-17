Trump: How much jail time could Donald Trump face?





WASHINGTON — FBI investigators who searched Harold Martin’s property in Maryland in the fall of 2016 found classified documents — including top secret-level documents — strewn about his home, car and storage shed.

Unlike former President Donald Trump, the former National Security Agency contractor did not dispute the allegations, eventually pleading guilty in 2019 and admitting his actions were “wrong, unlawful and highly questionable”. But his expressions of contrition and guilty plea to a single count of willfully withholding national defense information did not spare him the heavy sentence of nine years in prison.

The resolution of this case is shaping up as an ominous landmark for the legal danger Trump could face as he faces 37 felony counts – 31 under the same century-old espionage law used to prosecute. Martin and other defendants who allegedly unlawfully kept classified documents. Even many, like Martin, who pleaded guilty and accepted responsibility, were nevertheless sentenced to prison terms of several years.

“When they decide to pursue a willful mismanagement case, it sends a message that we take these cases very seriously,” said defense attorney and former Justice Department prosecutor Michael Zweiback. “They almost always ask for a prison sentence.”

It’s impossible to say how much jail time the former president could face if convicted, with such a decision ultimately up to the trial judge – in this case, a Trump appointee who has already demonstrated a willingness to rule in court. his favor. It’s also unclear to what extent other factors — including the logistical and political complications of jailing a former president — might play a role.

Violating the Espionage Act carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, though federal first offenders rarely approach the maximum. But beyond the detention, prosecutors also identified several aggravating factors in Trump’s alleged conduct, accusing him of seeking to enlist others — including a lawyer and aides — to hide the records from investigators and show some to visitors. Some of the other counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, call for up to 20 years in prison.

In recent years, Justice Department prosecutors have used the Espionage Act provision against various defendants, including a West Virginia woman who kept an NSA document related to military and political issues in Washington. a foreign government. Elizabeth Jo Shirley pleaded guilty in 2020 to one count of willful retention and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

This month, a retired Air Force intelligence officer named Robert Birchum was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to keeping classified files at his home in his officer’s quarters in abroad and in a storage pod in his driveway.

Many defendants pleaded guilty, rather than being tried, although not all went to jail. Trump – who also faces charges related to silent payments in New York state court – has shown no signs he may be heading for a plea deal, vigorously insisting on his innocence and attacking Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith personally within hours of his appearance. Federal Court in Miami on Tuesday.

Despite the specifics of the indictment, Trump has a few ways to try to challenge the charges.

On the one hand, it has attracted Judge Aileen Cannon, who sided with Trump last year in the former president’s bid to appoint a special master to conduct an independent review of seized classified documents. Citing the “stigma” she said was associated with an FBI search of Trump’s home, she said a “future indictment” based on items that should have been returned to Trump “would lead to a reputational damage of a decidedly different order of magnitude”.

A three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit unanimously reversed its decision, which was widely criticized by legal experts as extraordinary and unusually broad.

Over the next few months, Cannon will make decisions that will shape the trial, including how quickly it will proceed and whether any evidence will be excluded.

Prosecutors also face the challenge in Florida – where Republicans have made steady inroads in recent years – from a group of jurors likely to be more pro-Trump than if the case were to be decided by an overwhelming Democratic majority in Washington. , DC.

Still, “I think it could very well be that Jack Smith hosts a jury from Florida because if there’s a conviction, it’s going to be a lot harder to say, ‘Well, that jury was kind of anti- Trump,” said Stephen Saltzburg, a professor at George Washington University Law School and a former Justice Department official.

Experts expect Trump’s lawyers to echo the former president’s public remarks in trying to have the case dismissed by arguing he was entitled to the documents and that he is a victim. from excessive prosecution. Trump could also try to block prosecutors from using key evidence, such as notes from his attorney detailing conversations with the former president.

If the case goes to trial, experts say Trump’s lawyers could attempt what’s called “jury nullification” or try to convince jurors he should be acquitted even though they believe Trump has violated the law because the violation was not serious enough to warrant charges and he is singled out.

“The theme of defense can be riddled with suggestions of injustice and selective prosecutions – essentially trying to convince a jury that even if the former president did what the government says he did, none of that never should have resulted in a criminal prosecution,” said Robert Mintz defense attorney and former Justice Department prosecutor.

Robert Kelner, a Washington criminal defense attorney, said an outright acquittal seems unlikely given the volume of evidence, but there is a path to a mistrial if Trump’s lawyers can persuade even a juror to acquit on the grounds that the president had absolute power to declassify the information. .

That authority ended the moment Trump left the presidency, but even so “some jurors are likely to struggle to justify his conviction for something he previously had absolute authority (to do) simply because he didn’t file the right forms and do it at the right time,” Kelner said.

Ultimately, faced with a mountain of evidence and the prospect of years in prison, Trump’s best hope may be a tactic he often pursues: Delay, delay, delay, said former federal prosecutor Cheryl Bader. and director of Fordham University Law School’s Criminal Defense Clinic.

“His best defense might be to try to get out of the election cycle, get elected president and therefore be in charge of the Justice Department before the case goes to trial,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/how-much-prison-time-could-donald-trump-face/articleshow/101031638.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos