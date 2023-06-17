Chinese President Xi Jinping meets his ‘old friend’ Bill Gates, says ‘China has always placed hope in the American people’

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who today met with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, said China has always pinned its hopes on the American people after the Microsoft co-founder’s foundation pledged 50 million dollars to help Chinese efforts in the fight against the disease. He added that the foundation of China-US relations rests on the people and hopes for a lasting friendship, state media reported.

“You are the first American friend I met in Beijing this year,” Xi told Gates in Beijing, according to People’s Daily. “We have always pinned our hopes on the American people and hoped for continued friendship between the peoples of the two countries,” Xi added.

He added, “You are someone who has done a lot of good things in your participation in China’s development work, and you are our old friend.

Gates in turn said he was honored to have this chance to meet, according to a recording of the meeting shared by state broadcaster CCTV, as reported by AFP.

We’ve always had good conversations and we’ll have a lot of important topics to discuss today. I’ve been very disappointed not to be able to come for the past four years, so it’s very exciting to be back,” he said.

A state media reading also quoted Gates as praising China’s efforts to “combat the Covid-19 pandemic, setting a good example to the world.”

The meeting comes days after an announcement from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Thursday said it would donate $50 million to support Chinese efforts to fight malaria and tuberculosis. The foundation announced that it would renew its collaboration with the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI) – a Beijing-based group created by Gates, the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University.

The $50 million will support “efforts to improve global health outcomes through lifesaving therapies for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which disproportionately affect the world’s poorest,” the Gates Foundation said in a statement. On Thursday, Gates, during a speech at GHDDI, praised China’s efforts to eradicate malaria and reduce poverty. “China has made significant progress in reducing poverty and improving health outcomes in China,” Gates said. “I hope China can play an even greater role in addressing current challenges, especially those facing African countries.”

This is the first time Gates has visited China in four years. One of the world’s richest men, Gates, is among a number of Western business leaders to visit China since the country ended strict Covid controls that have largely closed it off to the world for nearly three years.

Gates last visited China in 2019, where he met First Lady Peng Liyuan to discuss her foundation’s work in HIV/AIDS prevention. The last reported encounter between Xi and Gates was in 2015, when they met on the sidelines of the Boao forum in Hainan province.

In early 2020, Xi wrote a letter to Gates thanking him and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for pledging aid to China, including $5 million for the country’s fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit China next week as the Biden administration works to improve relations that hit a new low in February after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over US airspace.

U.S. officials said Blinken expects to be in Beijing on June 18 for meetings with senior Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Qin Gang and possibly President Xi Jinping. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the State Department nor the Chinese Foreign Ministry have yet confirmed the trip.

The visit, which was agreed between Xi and President Joe Biden last year at a meeting in Bali, was originally scheduled for February but was postponed after the spy balloon incident.

(With agency contributions)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: June 16, 2023, 1:10 PM IST