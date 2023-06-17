Trump wins rare legal victory as NYC DA drops golf course tax probe





Make one less legal headache for Donald Trump.

A suburban New York City prosecutor said Thursday she has closed a multi-year investigation focusing in part on whether the twice-indicted former president or his company tricked authorities into lowering taxes on properties that they owned.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement that she made the decision after an objective investigation independent of politics, party affiliation and personal or political beliefs.

No charges have been filed against Trump or his company, the Trump Organization.

Rocah, a Democrat, began investigating Trump in 2021, seeking to determine whether he or the Trump Organization provided officials with misleading valuations in an attempt to reduce the tax bill for his Trump National Golf Club at Briarcliff Manor, in approximately 29 miles (46 kilometers) north of midtown Manhattan.

As part of the investigation, Rocah’s office subpoenaed records of the golf course and the town of Ossining, which administers the land taxes.

In an all caps post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that ending the investigation was the honorable thing to do as long as I did nothing wrong, but where and when will I find my reputation ? When will the other bogus charges against me be dropped?

A message seeking comment was left with the Trump Organization.

Trump, the top contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, had denounced the investigations into him and his business practices as a partisan witch hunt. The company has described the Rocahs probe in the past as politically motivated and misguided.

Rocahs’ announcement came days after Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami on Tuesday for mishandling classified documents and obstructing investigators. Trump is also indicted in Manhattan as part of a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first run for the White House.

Rocah discussed his decision to drop the case in an interview earlier Thursday with CBS News, confirming a report Wednesday by news outlet Insider.

It’s really important, more important than ever in our country, to make sure people understand that we have independent prosecutors, we have a justice system that functions independently of politics, Rocah told CBS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-scores-rare-legal-win-westchester-da-drops-golf-course-tax-probe-rcna89649 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos