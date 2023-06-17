Keeping hope for continuity – Kompas.id





ADRYAN YOGA PARAMADWYA National Development Planning Minister/Head of National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa speaks during a discussion in Jakarta, June 5, 2023. Daily Compass in collaboration with the Bappenas held a “Forward Industry, Prosperous People” discussion, which discussed the National Long-Term Development Plan (RPJPN) 2025-2045. Changing ministers, changing courses. Changing presidents also means changing development priorities. Each period of government will definitely leave the project at a standstill. Dissenting voices like the one above we often hear in society. Leaders, not governments, have their own agendas, which are not necessarily sustainable with previous leaders. This condition does not only occur at the center, but also in the regions or in other institutions.

It is not uncommon for candidates for power, when they campaign for the post of regional chief or head of state, to position themselves as opponents. Will not continue the work program or development priorities of its predecessor. The vision, mission or work program is different. Political parties are different. In fact, what is served is the same area and the same people. The promise is the same: for the welfare of the people. GANJAR DOCUMENTATION TEAM President Joko Widodo met with a number of ministers and governors, including Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (13/6/2023). Also read: President Jokowi re-emphasizes sustainability and strong leadership Governance is the administrative activity of the state, or region, to serve and protect its citizens. The government can also regulate, mobilize the necessary resources and foster good relations within the country/region or with other countries/regions. In contrast, government is a public agency charged with achieving state/regional goals, which has the power to direct and coordinate governance and community development from various existing agencies or citizens. In accordance with the understanding summarized from a number of political/governmental expert opinions, it can be seen that in government there is order, empowerment of people, measurable public services, coordination and continuity. Moreover, the legal basis from one government to another is the same. On the other hand, the ruler can do whatever he wants. However, in a democracy and based on law, no person or group of people is elected to become the ruler. KOMPAS/RIZA FATHONI President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and President-elect Joko Widodo walk to the podium for a press conference after the two met face to face at the Laguna Resort and Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali on August 27, 2014. The meeting discussed the continuation of the transition of power. Also Read: Indonesian Industrialization Directorate The 1945 Constitution (UUD) guarantees that Indonesia is a state of law, with sovereignty in the hands of the people and governed in accordance with the constitution. Country of democracy. However, in practice, as President Joko Widodo said during the launch of Indonesia Emas 2045 and Long Term National Development Plan (RPJPN) 2025-2045 on Thursday (6/15/2023) in Jakarta , the continuity of governance and development is clouded by uncertainty. If the direction of the first, second, third, reached high school, the fourth direction should go to college, do not go back to primary school, the president said (Compass6/16/2023) Changing government also changes development priorities. No continuity. In the past, there were state policy guidelines (GBHN) or the five-year development plan (Repelita) that could serve as guidelines and guidance. Now there is the RPJPN 2005-2025, which was confirmed by law number 17 of 2007. However, this law has no binding power on whoever is elected to lead this country. In fact, laws are the joint product of the executive and the legislature, whose members are relatively the same from one year to the next. No need to be prestigious, and always start from scratch in building the nation and the welfare of the people. Continuing what is good is no shame, and adding to what was less than before is good.

