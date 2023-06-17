Trump Jr. embroiled in racist email controversy as longtime hunting friend faces 14-year legal battle





Topline

Emails allegedly containing a series of racist comments and exchanged between Donald Trump Jr. and his longtime confidant Gentry Beach could come to light as part of a years-long legal battle involving Trump’s scions friend and his former hedge fund employer if a New York judge determines they’re suitable for the case.

Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, speaks on stage during the Conservative campaign… [+] Political Action Conference in 2020.

Getty Images Key Facts

On Thursday, Touradji Capital Management argued before a New York judge that emails between 2005 and 2008 show that the former Beach employee exposed the company to reputational damage and should therefore be part of the public record of the court in a possible retrial of the case that spans nearly 15 years. years, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

According to the filings, Beach sought to redact Trump Jr.’s name from the emails, but Touradji, who was sued for allegedly withholding tens of millions of dollars from Beachs salary, argues that the requests for redaction should be refused because New York law does not stipulate the potential for embarrassment. . . nor is the general desire for confidentiality a valid reason for sealing court records.

In court transcript, Trump Jr. is revealed to have sent an email complaining about an emboldened friend[ing] Mexicans to come to the United States and donate[ing] them another excuse not to learn English to which Beach responds, I’ll park [my son] at the border with a shitty pile of ammunition; in another email, Beach reportedly wrote, “Tomorrow night we’ll have Jews.”

According to the WSJ, New York Judge Andrea Masley on Thursday declared Beach’s embarrassment over the emails, which her lawyers said were highly inappropriate and disgraceful. [and] inexcusable, does not prevent them from being made public; a written decision is expected, but the timeline is unclear.

Lawyers for Beachs and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment; a search of New York court records shows at least ten requests to seal electronic documents, and several others at least partially redacted.

Key Context

The disputes over the decade-old emails are just the latest stalemate in the Beach case, which has endured a retrial and could now go to trial for a third time. New York Supreme Court records show the case dates back to 2009, when Beach alleged that his boss, Paul Touradji, failed to pay the benefits he promised, threatened to “destroy Beach and his family” and said he “would get Beach killed if he came across him”. In 2019, a Manhattan jury found that the Touradjis hedge fund owed $45.7 million to Beach and another former employee. However, a year later, an appeals court ordered a new trial, determining that Touradji was barred from presenting evidence that could have helped his case. That retrial ended with a split jury earlier this year, setting the stage for another potential trial.

Tangent

Beach and Trump Jr. became friends while attending the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business in the late 1990s and have developed close business ties ever since. According to a court filing from May, Beach allegedly told Touradji that his friendship with Trump Jr. gave him access to attractive investment opportunities. Beachs’ longtime hunting buddy also helped raise millions for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and The Associated Press reports that Trump Jr. said he invested $200,000 in a well of Texas dry oil managed by Beachs’ father and an undisclosed amount of mining stocks related to Beachs. impure investment that he would have lost.

