Report: Trump literally wants every GOP presidential candidate to promise he’ll forgive him





Over the past three months, Donald Trump has been:

Charged with 34 counts by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for silent money transactions he paid for in the run-up to the 2016 election; Indicted on 37 counts by the Justice Department for clinging to classified documents that did not belong to him, and allegedly obstructing a federal investigation; The continuing subject of a separate DOJ investigation into its attempt to void the 2020 election, which could lead to criminal charges; The continuing subject of an investigation by the Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorneys Office into his attempt to nullify the election there, which could also lead to criminal charges, and possibly very soon .

For all these reasons, the ex-president is obviously in extreme legal danger, as the case of the DOJ’s classified documents could alone send him to prison for the rest of his life. Clearly, Trump doesn’t want that, so he’s devised a plan: require everyone who runs for president on the GOP ticket to pledge to pardon him as soon as they take office, in case he can’t. not do it himself.

Yes, Rolling Stone is reporting the unsurprising news that a man known to sound like a mob boss has made it clear to all 2024 Republican presidential candidates that they must promise to pardon the Donald or the other. As the outlet notes, the request advances two purposes: The first is to protect himself from legal consequences if he loses both the GOP primary and his trial in federal court. The second is to set a trap for any Republican who tries to engage with him: either side with Trump and take the opportunity to keep him in the campaign spotlight, or share uncomfortable real estate on Joe’s side. Biden and the Department of Justice. And if there is one person that the ex-president would like to trap, it is his rival from Florida.

If you are Ron [DeSantis], you really find yourself in a very difficult situation, because if you blow up the DOJ and you blow up Jack Smith and Biden, you are essentially defending Trump and admitting that Trump was right, a Republican strategist told Rolling Stone. If you condemn it, there’s no way to run over it. And then silence is an equally bad option because people notice that you don’t say anything. (A Trump spokesperson did not respond to the specific request for clemency when Rolling Stone asked for comment.) Last month, during the Jan. 6 discussion, Florida’s governor said it would be a day one priority to pardon people who may have been victims of political targeting, suggesting that Trump might be one of those people. But he said nothing about whether the ex-president could be pardoned if the former man was convicted in the documents case. In contrast, GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had said every 2024 hopeful, regardless of party, should pledge to pardon Trump.

