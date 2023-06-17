Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States: a watershed moment for India-US relations

A crucial chapter in the history of these two great democracies. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his long-awaited four-day state visit to the United States on Monday, the world eagerly awaits the dawn of a new era of partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies. world. Modi joins an exclusive group of leaders including Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela who have twice addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress in the past.

This will be Modi’s sixth overall visit to the United States since he took office as Prime Minister in 2014. However, the visit is significant as he was invited by President Joe Biden for his first state visit to the United States. UNITED STATES. A state visit to the United States is a coveted and unique honor bestowed on the President of the United States by his closest friends and allies.

This visit is about to witness the conclusion of important agreements, fostering bonhomie between leaders and shaping the course of global geopolitics. With a shared commitment to democratic values, the United States and India stand ready to deepen their cooperation in various sectors, from trade to technology and from security to climate change. This visit aims to strengthen economic ties and strengthen diplomatic relations.

One of the major deals likely to be announced is the $1.8 billion deal for 18 Predator-B armed drones. These drones can perform long-range precision strikes and perform surveillance along borders and maritime areas. India and the United States are also close to signing a military agreement that would allow them to jointly develop fighter jet engines. Massachusetts-based aerospace manufacturing giant General Electric Co. (GE) will partner with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. to produce engines for the Tejas light fighter aircraft.

On June 22, Modi will also address a joint session of the US Congress, becoming the sixth Indian prime minister to do so. While Democrats and Republicans are at odds on most issues, the two political rivals have come together to send a bipartisan invitation to Modi to address the joint meeting of Congress.

Modi’s visit comes at a time when India and the United States face multiple challenges as well as opportunities in a rapidly changing world. The two countries have forged a close strategic partnership over the years, based on shared values ​​and interests. They have cooperated on various global issues, such as fighting terrorism, promoting democracy and human rights, promoting clean energy, and combating COVID-19.

The visit will also highlight the growing people-to-people ties between the two countries, especially among young people and the diaspora. The United States is home to more than four million American Indians, who have made significant contributions in various sectors. Modi enjoys great popularity among them and has addressed several large gatherings during his previous visits.

The two countries have a long history of cultural and intellectual exchanges since the end of the 19th century. An early example was Swami Vivekananda’s visit to America in 1893. As a young monk, he introduced Hinduism to the United States at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago. He gave a historic speech celebrating tolerance and universal acceptance of all religions.

Since then, many Indian leaders have visited the United States and many American presidents have visited India. Some of these visits were memorable for their impact on bilateral relations and global affairs.

– The visit of the first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Washington in 1949 marked the beginning of diplomatic relations between independent India and the United States.

