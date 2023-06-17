MSNBC host: Trump’s deeply bizarre obsession with his boxes suggests it’s all about the money





Former President Donald Trump showed an unusual attachment to the boxes of documents he brought home from the White House before being accused of hoarding national security secrets and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them.

Trump’s aides called the boxes he ‘carried with him almost everywhere’ his ‘beautiful mind’ material, a reference to the book and film about John Nash, a mathematician with schizophrenia who covered his office with newspaper clippings which he claimed contained a Russian code. he needed to crack, according to the New York Times. His aides used the phrase to capture the “organized chaos” that Trump insisted on carrying the boxes “which he kept close by and which seemed to give him a sense of security.”

A former White House official told The Times that Trump would notice if anyone had gone through the documents and or had not been organized in a particular way.

When one employee asked another if some of Trump’s boxes could be stored, according to the indictment, the second employee, identified as former assistant Molly Michael, replied, “Woah!! so potus has specifically asked Walt that these boxes be in the business center because they are his ‘papers'”.

At another point, she used the phrase “the paper boxes of the beautiful spirit” in a text, according to prosecutors.

The Times report noted that Trump has a longstanding habit of storing news clippings, documents and other memorabilia dating back decades. Early in his administration, Trump started using a cardboard box to store West Wing papers and documents in his residence and was “meticulous” about putting things in specific boxes, a source told the story. of sale.

When former White House chief of staff John Kelly took over, he and other aides grew concerned that some of the documents were presidential files and “could disappear” if kept in the residence. They told Trump the papers needed to be followed up but “he wasn’t particularly interested,” sources told The Times.

Aides began checking boxes for presidential records, but Trump continued to find ways to bring materials into the residence and the boxes began to multiply, according to the report. Trump could point to specific boxes he wanted with him on Air Force One, appearing to be aware of the contents of the boxes, two former officials told the outlet.

Trump during a speech Tuesday at his Bedminster, NJ, compound insisted that the dozens of boxes he stored at Mar-a-Lago contained “newspapers, clippings” and “thousands of and thousands of White House photos,” as well as “clothing, memorabilia, and more.”

“I hadn’t had the chance to go through all the boxes,” he said. “It’s a long and tedious job, which takes a lot of time. What I was ready to do, but I have a very busy life.”

Trump’s attorneys also claimed in a letter to Congress in April that his aides packed the boxes and he was unaware of their contents.

“White House staff simply scanned all documents from the President’s office and other areas into boxes, where they have resided ever since,” the letter reads.

But the indictment accuses Trump and other White House employees, including co-defendant Walt Nauta, of packing the documents in January 2021.

“Trump was personally involved in this process,” the indictment says, adding that on at least two occasions Trump brought numerous boxes to examine after requests from the National Archives for the return of documents and a subpoena. to appear from the grand jury asking for their return.

Trump repeatedly insisted to his aides and attorneys that the boxes were “mine,” according to the Times report.

The report suggests that “in addition to being a bad person, Donald Trump is a deeply weird person,” Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson told MSNBC.

“He’s almost a Gollum in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ moment. He has a document-hoarding instinct. A weird security blanket kind of boosts his ego and reminds him that he’s actually become president. of the United States,” he said, adding, “I don’t know what it is, but it’s pathological, in addition to being criminal.”

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough, a former GOP lawmaker, suggested there might be a more nefarious reason behind Trump’s attachment to boxes, noting that Trump was “enraged” when his son-in-law Jared Kushner secured $2 billion in private equity funds from the Saudis because of his role in the Trump administration.

“Why is he keeping it just so he can cuddle? We said from the start: it’s about the money,” he said.

“If you try to figure out Donald Trump’s motive, whatever we’ve been saying for eight years, it’s all about the money,” Scarborough continued. “We have absolutely no evidence that he was selling this information to anyone. But I would never say, ‘oh, he was just doing this to hug the boxes.’ There is every reason to believe, given his background, that there would be a possibility that he would trade this information, if not dramatically for money, maybe for access, maybe just for that he can make contacts and build a hotel there or in that place I’m not saying he did but we’d be stupid to think he keeps all that information because it’s just weird, eccentric guy.”

