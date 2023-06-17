Xi Jinping’s Bill Gates meeting: I hope the US-China friendship will continue: Chinese Xi Jinping tells Bill Gates





Xi Jinping called Bill Gates an “old friend” and said he hoped they could carry out business together beneficial to both China and the United States, in the Chinese president’s first meeting with an entrepreneur stranger for years. During a meeting at Beijing’s Diaoyutai state guesthouse, where Chinese leaders have always received high-level foreign guests, Xi told the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist he was very happy to see him again. after three years and described Gates as the first American friend he had met that year. . “I often say that the foundation of US-China relations is its people. I place my hopes on the American people,” Xi said in a video released by state broadcaster CCTV. “With the current world situation, we can carry out various activities beneficial to our two countries and our people, activities that benefit mankind as a whole,” he said. Gates, who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, told Xi he was “honoured” to have the chance to meet. “We’ve always had great conversations and we’ll have a lot of important topics to discuss today. I was very disappointed not to have been able to come for the past four years, so it’s very exciting to be feedback.” Xi stopped traveling abroad for nearly three years as China closed its borders during the pandemic and his international meetings since the reopening have mostly been with other heads of state. Plans for his meeting with Gates were first reported by Reuters. Discover the stories that interest you

A number of CEOs have visited China since it reopened earlier this year, but most have met with government ministers. Gates left Microsoft’s board in 2020 to focus on philanthropic work related to global health, education and climate change. The last reported encounter between Xi and Gates was in 2015, when they met on the sidelines of the Boao forum in Hainan province. In early 2020, Xi wrote a letter to Gates thanking him and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for pledging aid to China, including $5 million for the country’s fight against COVID-19. Do not seek hegemony The foreign business community’s mood towards China has turned cautious as Sino-US tensions escalate and Xi increases the country’s focus on national security. Gates’ visit comes ahead of a long-delayed visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China aimed at stabilizing relations between the world’s two largest economies and their strategic rivals. On Wednesday, Blinken had a tense call with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, during which Qin urged the United States to stop meddling in his business and undermining his security. During his meeting with Gates, Xi said China would not follow the old path of a “strong country striving for hegemony” but would work with other countries to achieve common development, according to the Daily. People. China often accuses the United States of seeking hegemony. In addition to meeting Xi, Gates delivered a speech at the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute on the need to use technology to solve global health issues during his visit. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Beijing municipal government, which founded the institute with Tsinghua University, have also pledged to provide $50 million each to build the institute’s drug discovery capacity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/i-hope-us-china-friendship-will-continue-chinas-xi-jinping-tells-bill-gates/articleshow/101040085.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

