Trump claims he is “exonerated” and demands the return of his boxes. Experts say he “confessed to intending”





Former President Donald Trump spoke on social media Thursday about his latest indictment, targeting Special Counsel Jack Smith and repeating his widely disputed claims that the ‘Clinton Socks’ affair and the Presidential Records Act prove his innocence in the investigation of his manipulation. of national security equipment after leaving office.

Trump previously denounced the Justice Department investigation as he traveled to Federal District Court in Miami where he was arraigned on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the 37 counts outlined in the indictment. , which include willful withholding of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and fabricating false statements.

The Republican front-runner continued to vent his fury at the accusations on Truth Social on Thursday night, falsely claiming he had been “fully exonerated” and demanding the return of his boxes.

“WHILE NOW EVERYONE UNDERSTANDS THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT, PLUS THE CLINTON SOCK CASE, HAVE COMPLETELY EXEMPTED ME FROM THE CONTINUED WITCH HUNT BY CORRUPTED JOE BIDEN, THE DOJ, THE DISTURBING JACK SMITH, AND THEIR RADICAL LEFT, MARXIST THUGS, WHEN ARE THEY GOING TO DROP ALL CHARGES AGAINST ME, EXCLUDE THEMSELVES AND RETURN EVERYTHING TAKEN ILLEGALLY (FOURTH AMENDMENT) TO MY HOME? ELECTORAL!!!, reiterating statements he made at his Tuesday rally in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump’s references to the Presidential Records Act and the “Clinton socks” affair don’t quite provide the full context of either. Legal experts told Salon that Trump’s case is very different from that of former President Bill Clinton, who reports keeping records of oral history interviews with a historian who wrote a book about his presidency in a sock drawer.

Under the PRA, which defines the scope of presidential records and declares them the property of the government, the Clinton interviews qualify as newspapers and were not, in fact, presidential records, the former U.S. attorney explained. Barb McQuade.

Experts also clarified that Trump was not charged with violating the PRA, but the Espionage Act, which relates more to the national defense records of agencies like the CIA than the indictment. alleges that he unlawfully retained.

“PROTECTIVE MISCONDUCT ON A LEVEL NEVER SEEN IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE!” Trump continued on Truth Social.

“AFTER GOING THROUGH A TWO-YEAR CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION BY THE OFFICE OF DISTRICT ATTORNEYS IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NEW YORK, IT HAS JUST BEEN ANNOUNCED THAT THE CASE HAS BEEN DROPTED AND NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED. HONORABLE THING TO DO IN THAT I DID NOTHING WRONG, BUT WHERE AND WHEN CAN I RECOVER MY REPUTATION?” he said, referring to the investigation in suburban New York City into whether he or his company had misled authorities to lower their property taxes.

“WHEN WILL THE OTHER FALSE CASES AGAINST ME BE DROP? ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE!!! he concluded.

National security law experts have warned that Trump’s Truth Social rants are doing him no favors.

“He still wants the documents back. Keep confessing your intent, Donnie,” national security attorney Bradley Moss tweeted in response to Trump’s first message.

“Trump’s legal and political strategies continue to clash. Legally, every time he ‘speaks,’ he gets one step closer to conviction,” added national security attorney Mark Zaid. “Politically, to his advantage to be grandiose and aggressive. Raises funds, creates support and polarizes. Which will ultimately win?”

