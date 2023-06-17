Narendra Modi | Blame Manipur violence on BJP, Narendra Modi urged to speak out and take responsibility

More than 550 citizens’ groups, academics and lawyers blamed the violence in Manipur on Friday on the divisive politics of the BJP, a party they accuse of stoking age-old ethnic tensions between communities for political purposes.

The groups and individual signatories issued a joint statement calling for an immediate end to the violence and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak up and take responsibility.

Manipur is burning today largely because of the divisive politics played by the BJP and its central and state governments. And it is up to them to stop this ongoing civil war before more lives are lost, the statement said.

More than 100 people died and more than 300 were injured in the violence between the majority Manipurs Meiteis and the tribal Kukis.

The violence began on May 3 following tribal protests against the Meiteis’ efforts to obtain scheduled tribe status, which had been reinforced by an order from the Manipur High Court in April.

The joint statement said that while the High Court order was the immediate trigger for the violence, the situation had been grim since January, when the state’s BJP government launched eviction campaigns in the districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal, declaring the inhabitants of the tribal forests as invaders.

Characteristic of its modus operandi across the country, the BJP is once again exacerbating age-old ethnic tensions between communities for its own political gain, civil society organizations and other signatories said.

Claiming to be an ally of both communities, he is only widening the chasm of historical tensions between them without any effort so far to facilitate a dialogue towards a resolution.

Signatory groups include People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Sahelian Women’s Resource Center, National Alliance of People’s Movements, Indian Association of Democratic Women, Federation of Catholic Associations of Delhi NCR, Women Against Sexual Violence and State Repression, the Human Rights Forum and the Indian Christian Women’s Movement.

The statement says the worst violence against the Kukis has been perpetrated by what it describes as armed majority Meitei groups, such as the Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun, accompanied by genocidal hate speech and supremacist displays of impunity.

Both groups defame the Kuki community as illegal aliens and narco-terrorists, according to the statement.

Previously, the Chief Minister himself had referred to a human rights activist as Kuki of Myanmar; a nod to propaganda that the Meitei community faces a demographic threat from refugees fleeing Myanmar’s unrest, he added.

Since these refugees also belong to tribal groups that also live in Manipur, the majority Meitei groups are stoking the bogeyman of the growing number of tribes overtaking the majority Meitei.

The statement said language that dehumanizes a minority community as illegal was also used by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister during the National Citizens Registry exercise in Assam.

Now the same language has spread in another northeastern state, with the BJP fanning the flames of hatred, violence and xenophobic frenzy, he said.

The statement said armed groups in Kuki had solicited votes for the BJP in the 2022 Assembly elections and pointed out that seven out of 10 Kuki MPs in the Manipur Assembly belonged to the BJP.

The propaganda of kuki groups also draws from the BJP book, citing precedents where kuki leaders have collaborated with Indian state interests, calling the Meiteis anti-Indian.

According to the statement, according to reports, the overwhelming majority of those killed in the ongoing violence were Kukis and more than 200 Kuki churches had been burnt down along with schools, granaries and homes.

The signatories urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak out and accept responsibility for the situation in Manipur. They demanded a court under judicial supervision, an expedited tribunal for all cases of sexual violence committed by state and non-state actors, as well as relief and rehabilitation for victims.

They said the process should be overseen by a panel of retired High Court or Supreme Court-appointed judges who know the region intimately.

During a visit to Manipur between May 29 and June 1, Shah met with representatives of the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as delegations from civil society organizations. He had ordered officials to take stern and swift action to contain the violence.