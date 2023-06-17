Boris Johnson in further trouble on newspaper column





Boris Johnson said he was “delighted” to contribute to “these illustrious pages”. (TO FILE) London: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unveiled as the Daily Mail’s new star columnist on Friday – but drew an immediate rebuke from a government watchdog to cap off a tumultuous 48 hours. A day after Johnson received a scathing verdict from a committee of MPs investigating his “Partygate” denials, the right-wing newspaper announced it would write a weekly Saturday column. In a video published by the Mail, the former journalist Johnson said he was “delighted” to contribute to “these illustrious pages”, promising to deliver “completely unredacted stuff”. The anti-immigrant, anti-revival and pro-Brexit post has long been one of the Conservative Party’s most vocal and unconditional supporters. Johnson joked that he would only cover politics when “I absolutely have to” – but he now has a high profile platform to pursue his vendetta against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak if he chooses. However, the ever-controversial Johnson has been criticized for failing to follow rules governing outside appointments for former ministers. The Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (ACOBA) is supposed to review all such appointments within two years of a politician’s departure from high office. But Johnson only informed ACOBA half an hour before the Daily Mail posted its announcement on social media, a spokeswoman for the committee said. It amounts to a “clear breach” of the rules, she said. “We have written to Mr Johnson seeking an explanation and will issue correspondence in due course in accordance with our openness policy.” However, ACOBA cannot force a politician to reconsider an appointment, and Johnson’s usual disregard for the rules was laid bare in Thursday’s report from the House of Commons Privileges Committee. He had previously resigned as an MP after receiving a preview of the report, which revealed he had deliberately misled Parliament by denying any knowledge of lockdown-breaking parties at 10 Downing Street. The House of Commons can no longer vote on the committee’s recommendation to suspend Johnson, given his preventive resignation. But he must vote on Monday – Johnson’s 59th birthday – to decide whether his parliamentary pass should be withdrawn. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

