Visit of PM Modis to the United States





PM Modi’s Powerful Visit to the US: Yoga, State Dinner and Bilateral Meetings Prime Minister Narendra Modi has high profile And busy schedule during his next state visit to WEwhere he would participate in at least a dozen important events and could also hold select conversations with top american CEOs as well as some eminent members of the US Congress. The following morning, the PM will receive an official welcome on the South Lawn of the White House followed by bilateral meetings, talks at delegation level and press statements by the leaders. During the Prime Minister’s visit, a lunch meeting with the US State Department and a key diaspora event are also planned. The Prime Minister would thus deliver various speeches during his visit to the United States, covering multiple aspects and underlining the success story from india and how the country has developed in terms of economy, digital payment infrastructure and recovery from the Covid pandemic. Talks on defense and tech and certain key agreements are expected during the bilateral meetings. Modi’s ceremonial reception and banquet will see the presence of several distinguished guests. The highlight of the Prime Minister’s trip will be his address to the United States Congress on the second time after one in 2016. The Prime Minister can also interact with some members of the US Congress. It’s modis first state visit to the United States. PM Modi will arrive in New York on June 21st where he will lead a International Yoga Day function at the UN Secretariat to mark a strong statement of India’s traditions that have been embraced by the world. He will travel later that day to Washington where a private dinner with the Bidens is likely. PGurus is now on Telegram. Click on here to join our channel and stay up to date with all the latest news and views For all the latest updates, download PGurus App. Latest posts from the PGurus team (see everything)

