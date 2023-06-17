New video footage contradicts allegations of Spanish withdrawal from military exercise in Turkey

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus announced on June 10 that Spain and Poland had decided to withdraw from a military exercise in Turkey in which they had participated alongside the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC ). However, new video footage from the exercise indicates that Spain, at least, did not withdraw.

On June 8, Nordic Monitor reported that the Turkish Defense Ministry had shared a video of the ongoing Anatolian Phoenix-2023 international exercise in Konya, which involved the participation of Azerbaijan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC), Spain, Qatar and Poland. . The Greek and Cypriot governments had previously protested against the participation of EU countries in this exercise due to the involvement of the KKTC.

The Anatolian Phoenix International Exercise has been conducted at 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya since 2009 in a realistic operating environment with the aim of developing survival and evasion procedures and increasing experience for pilots and ground personnel in joint operations.

Cyprus has been divided into a Turkish Cypriot north and a Greek Cypriot south since Turkish intervention in 1974 following a coup by Greek nationalists, with the Turkish Cypriots declaring independence in 1983. The KKTC is not recognized only by Turkey, which has no diplomatic relations with the Republic. of Cyprus, a member of the European Union.

According to a statement issued by the Cyprus Foreign Ministry on June 10, it appears that Cypriot officials have been in contact with officials from both countries and have expressed concerns about the exercise.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the President’s Diplomatic Office and the Ministry of Defense, has taken the necessary measures at all levels. It was found that the participating countries were not informed in advance of the involvement of the illegal secessionist entity. As a result of the aforementioned actions, Spain and Poland have informed the Republic of Cyprus that they are withdrawing from the exercise immediately,” reads the translated statement.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis also confirmed through a message on his Twitter account that the two countries would withdraw from the exercise. However, in new video footage released by the Turkish Defense Ministry on Tuesday, it is evident that Spanish soldiers were present during the exercise. The soldiers can be seen taking part in military maneuvers alongside KKTC soldiers, wearing drill badges and the Spanish flag on their arms. However, there is no indication of the presence of Polish soldiers in the video.

According to a military intelligence expert contacted by Nordic Monitor, it is possible to infer from unidentified soldiers’ approaches to targets, use of equipment and movement patterns that they have received training as part of the NATO or similar. However, it is not possible to confirm that these are Polish soldiers.

The expert also said the presence of Spanish soldiers in the video potentially sends a message to Greece and Cyprus. However, in the ministry’s social media post, unlike previous posts, the names of the participating countries are not mentioned. Contrary to tradition, paratroopers do not display their country’s flags upon landing.

A statement released by the Polish Foreign Ministry on June 10 said Minister Zbigniew Rau discussed the issue of exercises in Turkey with his Cypriot counterpart. The statement included the following quote: “Minister Rau thanked for the information provided and assured that Poland’s position towards the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus remains unchanged.”

In 2021, Slovakia, which had announced its participation in the exercise, withdrew on a last-minute decision in response to objections from Greece. Slovakia and the United States were supposed to send ground personnel to participate in the exercise in 2021. However, according to reports in Turkish media, the United States has also decided not to participate in the exercise. Despite the withdrawal of both countries, the pro-government press reported that Slovakia and the United States participated in the exercise.

Greece supports the non-recognition of the KKTC, calling the Turkish military presence in the northern part of the island an invasion. Turkey, on the other hand, supports the KKTC and argues that all parties on the island have equal rights.

These tensions reflect the persistent disagreements between Turkey and Greece and their divergent positions on the Cyprus problem.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after his re-election, made his first foreign visit to Northern Cyprus, as is customary, on June 12. Erdogan said: “If a return to the negotiating table is to take place, that path goes through the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkey encourages the KKTC to participate or send representatives to the international meetings and events it hosts. He is pushing for the recognition of the KKTC by Islamic countries and the Turkish republics of Central Asia.

In September 2022, Erdogan called for the recognition of the KKTC as an independent state and called for the lifting of sanctions and embargoes against Turkish Cypriots during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. In previous years, Romania, Pakistan and the United Kingdom had participated with the KKTC in the international exercise Anatolian Phoenix, which has been held since 2009.