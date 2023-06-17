Boris Johnson breaks ministerial code with Daily Mail column role





Boris Johnson, the former UK prime minister, has been accused of a ‘clear breach’ of ministerial code by failing to seek clearance from parliamentary authorities for his new role as a columnist at the Daily Mail. The committee responsible for vetting the appointments of former ministers said Johnson only briefed them 30 minutes before the news became public. Despite his resignation as an MP, he is still required to seek the advice of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) for two years after leaving the cabinet. Acoba contacted Johnson for an explanation. Johnson’s spokesperson said he was following normal process in staying in contact with Acoba. Acoba’s review Acoba, chaired by his Tory counterpart Lord Pickles, aims to ensure there is no suspicion when former ministers or senior civil servants take on new jobs. However, some critics see Acoba as ineffective, with Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner saying Johnson is once again breaking the rules and profiting from a flawed system. Acoba does not have the power to enforce its recommendations or punish MPs who break the rules, but can issue public reprimands. In a statement, he said: “The ministerial code states that ministers must ensure that no new appointment is announced or taken before the committee has been able to give its opinion. “An application received 30 minutes before an appointment is announced is a clear violation,” Acoba said, adding, “We have written to Mr. Johnson seeking an explanation and will release the correspondence in due course in accordance with our transparency policy”. Daily Mail Chronicle Boris Johnson’s first weekly column for the Daily Mail appeared online on a Friday afternoon. In this, Johnson avoided discussing politics and recent events, fulfilling his promise to focus on other matters. Johnson in a video shared by the newspaper said: “I am delighted to have been asked to contribute a column to the Daily Mail. It will be completely unredacted stuff. I may even have to cover politics, but obviously I will try to do it as little as possible unless I absolutely have to.” Previous Incidents Breaking the Rules Previously, Johnson was found to have broken the rules when he resumed a 275,000-a-year column with the Telegraph shortly after leaving his post as Foreign Secretary. Watch | India: Five terrorists killed in Kashmir Acoba said it was “unacceptable” that Johnson hadn’t asked for his opinion beforehand. Her Telegraph column has become a platform to oppose former Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans and promote her own leadership aspirations. Johnson’s new role at the Daily Mail could present him with the opportunity to slam British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, with whom he recently clashed over the resignation honors list, media said. Parliamentary vote on the Partygate report Johnson asked his supporters not to vote against a report that found him to be deliberately misleading of Parliament over the Partygate scandal. Some of his allies had expressed their intention to oppose the findings in a vote in the House of Commons, including Nadine Dorries. The report’s main recommendation is a 90-day suspension from parliament, but Johnson has already resigned as an MP. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

