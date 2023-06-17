Kings of Indigo moves production to Türkiye – Sourcing Journal

In the past eight months, Kings of Indigo (KOI) has filed for bankruptcy and found a new owner, but the Amsterdam-based brand is not missing a step in its sustainability mission.

KOI outlined the collaborative actions it is taking to deliver on its commitment to “Doing It Right” in the company’s 2022 CSR report.

In 2022, KOI reported using 99.2% more sustainable materials in its collection and only 0.8% virgin synthetic materials.

Cotton, whether organic or recycled, was the most used fiber at 82%, followed by natural fibers such as hemp and linen (6%) and Lenzing man-made cellulosic fibers (5%).

Cotton-rich jeans made up more than 60% of KOI’s product line in 2022. The brand said it was working to further reduce denim’s impact on chemical and water use by working with suppliers to implement innovative technologies.

KOI uses laser and ozone washing for lighter shades and worn effects. A Turkish supplier uses F stones, a polymer-based stone that is 700 times more durable than pumice stones, as a substitute for conventional stone washing. The brand has also replaced the harmful chemicals in bleach with organic bleach.

The brand is also relying on simpler ways to reduce its impact. Undyed ecru denim represented 5% of its 2022 assortment. Raw denim, which does not undergo any washing process, represented 1%. It also offers rinsed denim or dark blue jeans washed once with water only. Jeans softer than raw denim made up 13% of the collection.

Denim plays an important role in the brand’s mission to manufacture products with physical and emotional durability.

In 2023, KOI will set a minimum sustainability requirement for all its products and refine its communication strategy to promote “emotional attachment” to jeans. It will do so with a narration that highlights the “cost per wear” benefits of investing in durable parts and through information on laundry and low-impact home repair.

Sustainability plays into the brand’s circular goals. To celebrate its 10e anniversary in 2022, KOI has launched two styles of rinsed denim jeans made with 100% pre-consumer recycled cotton, organic cotton back patches and removable metal buttons.

Beyond the products, the brand is taking steps to promote a circular economy. In 2023, it will start offering consumers at least two repair options and start reducing overstock by using data smarter. Goals for 2024 include launching a reuse program, implementing a system to recycle own clothes and reintroducing Reuse the Blues, a 2019 concept collection made from recycled materials.

KOI also mapped changes in its supply chain.

In 2023, KOI will move most of its production out of Tunisia – its largest Tier 1 producing country in 2022 – to suppliers in Turkey, which already accounts for a quarter of its Tier 1 production and half of its raw materials. . Turkey’s share will increase to 70%.

The report does not reveal why KOI is leaving Tunisia, except to point out the advantages of keeping its production local.

“It’s part of our strategy to not only source ready-to-wear as locally as possible, but also for other processing steps and materials in the same area,” the brand said. “In 2022, 12% of our production comes entirely from Türkiye. In this way, we avoid the unnecessary impact of transport.

KOI said it was also taking a closer look at Bulgaria and Greece, which each made up 10.5% of its Tier 1 producing countries in 2022.

A list of new providers means KOI will need to do their due diligence to ensure a “more student social compliance system”.

The brand said it will create a list of top three social compliance initiatives to join in 2023. By 2024, the company aims to become a member of one of the initiatives, have a clear understanding of the social principles at all its fabric suppliers and factories beyond Tier 1 and gain insight into wages (and the pay gap) at its suppliers.