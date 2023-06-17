Politics
Kings of Indigo moves production to Türkiye – Sourcing Journal
In the past eight months, Kings of Indigo (KOI) has filed for bankruptcy and found a new owner, but the Amsterdam-based brand is not missing a step in its sustainability mission.
KOI outlined the collaborative actions it is taking to deliver on its commitment to “Doing It Right” in the company’s 2022 CSR report.
In 2022, KOI reported using 99.2% more sustainable materials in its collection and only 0.8% virgin synthetic materials.
Cotton, whether organic or recycled, was the most used fiber at 82%, followed by natural fibers such as hemp and linen (6%) and Lenzing man-made cellulosic fibers (5%).
Cotton-rich jeans made up more than 60% of KOI’s product line in 2022. The brand said it was working to further reduce denim’s impact on chemical and water use by working with suppliers to implement innovative technologies.
KOI uses laser and ozone washing for lighter shades and worn effects. A Turkish supplier uses F stones, a polymer-based stone that is 700 times more durable than pumice stones, as a substitute for conventional stone washing. The brand has also replaced the harmful chemicals in bleach with organic bleach.
The brand is also relying on simpler ways to reduce its impact. Undyed ecru denim represented 5% of its 2022 assortment. Raw denim, which does not undergo any washing process, represented 1%. It also offers rinsed denim or dark blue jeans washed once with water only. Jeans softer than raw denim made up 13% of the collection.
Denim plays an important role in the brand’s mission to manufacture products with physical and emotional durability.
In 2023, KOI will set a minimum sustainability requirement for all its products and refine its communication strategy to promote “emotional attachment” to jeans. It will do so with a narration that highlights the “cost per wear” benefits of investing in durable parts and through information on laundry and low-impact home repair.
Sustainability plays into the brand’s circular goals. To celebrate its 10e anniversary in 2022, KOI has launched two styles of rinsed denim jeans made with 100% pre-consumer recycled cotton, organic cotton back patches and removable metal buttons.
Beyond the products, the brand is taking steps to promote a circular economy. In 2023, it will start offering consumers at least two repair options and start reducing overstock by using data smarter. Goals for 2024 include launching a reuse program, implementing a system to recycle own clothes and reintroducing Reuse the Blues, a 2019 concept collection made from recycled materials.
KOI also mapped changes in its supply chain.
In 2023, KOI will move most of its production out of Tunisia – its largest Tier 1 producing country in 2022 – to suppliers in Turkey, which already accounts for a quarter of its Tier 1 production and half of its raw materials. . Turkey’s share will increase to 70%.
The report does not reveal why KOI is leaving Tunisia, except to point out the advantages of keeping its production local.
“It’s part of our strategy to not only source ready-to-wear as locally as possible, but also for other processing steps and materials in the same area,” the brand said. “In 2022, 12% of our production comes entirely from Türkiye. In this way, we avoid the unnecessary impact of transport.
KOI said it was also taking a closer look at Bulgaria and Greece, which each made up 10.5% of its Tier 1 producing countries in 2022.
A list of new providers means KOI will need to do their due diligence to ensure a “more student social compliance system”.
The brand said it will create a list of top three social compliance initiatives to join in 2023. By 2024, the company aims to become a member of one of the initiatives, have a clear understanding of the social principles at all its fabric suppliers and factories beyond Tier 1 and gain insight into wages (and the pay gap) at its suppliers.
|
Sources
2/ https://sourcingjournal.com/denim/denim-brands/kings-of-indigo-csr-2022-report-plans-circularity-durability-tunisia-turkey-supply-chain-438559/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Utah man recovering from flesh-eating bacteria on arm
- The tremors of the earthquake in Guwahati were felt by residents in other parts of the north-east
- Kings of Indigo moves production to Türkiye – Sourcing Journal
- Emaj Entertainment Television Network Unveiled: A New Era of Media Empowerment for People of Color | National
- Australia vs England, Joe Root century, first test day one, cricket scores, Edgbaston, video, news, highlights, statement
- amazon casual wear fest 2023: Amazon Casual Wear Fest 2023: 5 Days of Best Deals on Men’s Fashion
- Countries have set a path forward to continue negotiations on a global agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response
- Hollywood police arrest a woman they say deliberately ran over and killed a man
- Unable to get iam.serviceAccounts.signBlob permission in google cloud function – Stack Overflow
- Scoop actor Karishma Tanna: I deserve more, I feel a bit incomplete in this industry | Web series
- Cone Inks Deal with Washington Wild Things
- Nordstrom Dress Sale 2023: Free People, Open Edit, Vince