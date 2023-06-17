Boris Johnson urges allies not to oppose damning report into his conduct

Boris Johnson has urged his allies not to oppose a damning report which found he lied to MPs about the partygate scandal, increasing the likelihood he could avoid a humiliating parliamentary vote over his conduct.

The Commons Privileges Committees report on the former prime minister released on Thursday condemned him for deliberately misleading the House of Commons in his statements to MPs about Downing Street parties held during Covid-19 restrictions.

The government scheduled a vote in the House of Commons on Monday to approve the committees’ report, and a group of Tory MPs loyal to Johnson had said they would oppose it.

But Johnson has since urged his allies to step down, a person close to him said, raising the likelihood that the report will pass without a vote.

A vote remains possible, although Labor should not force one. The Liberal Democrats are still considering their options.

Tory MPs Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, Sir Simon Clarke and Brendan Clarke-Smith were among seven Johnson loyalists who publicly criticized the privileges committees’ report, although former Prime Ministers’ supporters admitted they were far off to have the number necessary to win a vote.

Explaining Johnson’s justification for asking his allies not to oppose the report, a person close to him said: There is no point in voting, it has no practical effect.

However, other Tory MPs suspected that Johnson’s stance was motivated by a desire to avoid exposing his weak support for the Conservative parliamentary party.

Only 21 Tory MPs joined a Johnson-led Commons rebellion in March against Rishi Sunaks’ deal with the EU to overhaul Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade deals.

Meanwhile, Johnson has confirmed he is joining the Daily Mail as a columnist, in a move that could provide him with a platform from which to attack Sunak. However, her first column eschewed politics and instead focused on her unsuccessful use of a weight-loss drug.

The Whitehall watchdog which monitors appointments taken by former ministers immediately complained that Johnson had not been cleared for his role at the Mail.

Johnson clearly broke the rules by notifying the Professional Appointments Advisory Committee of the role just half an hour before he was announced, the watchdog said.

Previously, the possibility of a vote by MPs on the Privileges Committees’ report had sent shivers down the spine of the Conservative parliamentary party following threats that those backing it could face deselection battles.

The Conservative Democratic Organization, a group launched by allies of Johnson after he resigned as prime minister, has been inundated with messages from Tory activists furious with the report, according to its chairman David Campbell Bannerman.

Sir Simon Clarke was among seven Johnson loyalists to publicly criticize the EPA-EFE privileges committee report



The former Conservative MEP said swathes of party members were concerned about what they call a seam, what I call a coup.

In a warning to Tories in Westminster, he said the Conservative Democratic Organization was advising members on the process of deselection of their local MP as a candidate in the next election.

Some Tory MPs plan to absent themselves from parliament to avoid any vote on the Privileges Committees report, while others may be present but could abstain.

Veteran Tory MP Damian Green expressed exasperation at colleagues refusing to vote. To deliberately abstain is not really up to the occasion, he told the BBC.

Downing Street declined to confirm whether Sunak planned to vote on the committees’ report.

Meanwhile, the privileges committees plan to produce a report on the attacks they have faced from MPs during the Johnson inquiry, which has sparked a backlash.

Tory MP Sir Jake Berry, an ally of Johnson, told ITV the report was an attack on free speech.