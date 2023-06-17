Watford political parties on Boris Johnson’s partygate report





But Dean Russell, who is the current MP for Watford, again insisted the former PM was a good friend of the borough. The 106-page report, published yesterday, found Boris Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons by telling it Covid rules were still being followed in Downing Street after the partygate scandal broke. Matt Turmaine, adviser to the parliamentary candidate for Watfords Labour, said: Boris Johnson got it all together by lying to Parliament. Matt Tourmaine (Image: Watford Work) He tried to run away from the consequences instead of facing the music. Cllr Turmaine added that he did not believe the former Prime Minister should be allowed to return to Parliament. The Liberal Democrat candidate for parliament, councilor Ian Stotesbury, told the Watford Observer that Mr Johnson had failed. He said: He wrote the laws, then he broke them. Ian Stotesbury (Image: Watford Liberal Democrats) Cllr Stotesbury added: He has been deceitful and indifferent to how his actions affect the country. He betrayed all who made sacrifices for the public good. He described Mr Johnson as unworthy of Parliament and said: Politicians who defend it rather than put the interests of residents first are also unworthy. Mr Russell continued to support Mr Johnson, telling the Watford Observer: There are undoubtedly strong opinions about Boris Johnson, but I can only speak from my own experience when I say he was a good friend from Watford helping to promote local projects and charities. dean russell (Image: Dean Russell) He added that it is important to remember his contribution which led to a historic election victory and breaking the Brexit deadlock. This is the second time Mr Russell has called Mr Johnson a good friend of Watford. I know there are strong opinions about @BorisJohnson but in my experience he has always been a good friend of Watford. As Premier, he helped me deliver for our city and helped promote important local projects/charities. I will always be grateful for his support of me and our city MP Dean Russell (@dean4watford) June 9, 2023 The MP for Watford took to Twitter using the same words when Mr Johnson resigned from his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip on June 9, after receiving initial findings from the nearly year-long investigation into the party. Mr Russell said he did not read the report because he attended events and constituency meetings throughout the day. He said he will read the report over the next few days and added, I appreciate that there is a depth of feeling around this whole thing from all sides.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.watfordobserver.co.uk/news/23593522.watford-political-parties-boris-johnson-partygate-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos