Politics
Boris Johnson uses the Daily Mail’s first column to discuss a slimming drug amid rule-breaking allegations
Boris Johnson is in trouble with parliamentary authorities again over his new Daily Mail column, reports ITV News political correspondent Shehab Khan
Boris Johnson used his first Daily Mail column to confess that the “wonderful” weight-loss drug Ozempic didn’t stop his “11:30 p.m. fridge roundups for cheddar and chorizo.”
Amid accusations, his new journalistic role is a clear violation of ministerial rules, the first column planned – in an agreement would have a value of 1m – was all about the former prime minister’s battle with the famous weight-loss drug.
It was only confirmed that Mr Johnson would be writing for the tabloid on Friday, just a day after a report repeatedly revealed himlied to deputieson the Downing Street partygate scandal.
Semaglutide, also known by the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic, is a popular appetite suppressant with celebrities, including the CEO of Tesla.Elon Muskwho injects it to maintain his weight.
In a 1,200-word article, Mr Johnson talks about his unsuccessful personal experience with appetite suppressants, but comes to the conclusion that they could be used to tackle Britain’s obesity crisis.
The publication came shortly after the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba) wrote to him on Friday demanding an explanation in the latest claim that he breached the standards expected of the office.
Mr Johnson landed the job a day after becoming the first former prime minister to lie in the Commons when the damning report of his denials was released.
Fridays Daily Mail has used its front page to bill for a scholarly new columnist who will have to read in Westminster.
Shortly after 1pm, the newspaper tweeted a video confirming Mr Johnson’s nomination, featuring him saying: ‘It’s going to be exactly what I think.’
Although he joked he will only cover politics when I absolutely have to, the column gives him a powerful platform to take a shot at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who he has publicly clashed with.
In his first column, published around 5 p.m., Mr Johnson writes that he noticed a Cabinet colleague lose weight during his time in government and wonders how they achieved it.
If an otherwise healthy middle-aged man displays sudden weight loss, I reasoned, there are only two possible explanations.
“Either he’s fallen madly in love or he’s about to mount a Tory leadership bid,” he said.
Boris Johnson promises readers totally uncensored reading in his new weekly column
Mr Johnson claims he learned his colleague was using a wonder drug which he himself tried.
After 40 years of moral failure, 40 years of weakness in the face of temptation – akrasia – I was about to acquire a new and invincible chemical will, he writes.
He eventually stopped taking the drug because it made him sick and now relies on exercise and willpower, but still concludes that it could be used to help others lose weight if he suits them better.
The ministerial code obliges those who have left government in the past two years to approach the independent oversight body for advice on taking up a new role or function.
But Acoba, chaired by his Tory counterpart Lord Eric Pickles, made it clear that Mr Johnson’s last-minute statement was a breach of the rules.
A spokeswoman said: The ministerial code states that ministers must ensure that no new appointments are announced or taken before the committee has had a chance to give its advice.
“An application received 30 minutes before an appointment is announced is a clear violation.
We have written to Mr Johnson seeking an explanation and will issue correspondence in due course, in accordance with our transparency policy.
The Acoba rules are in place to avoid suspicion that an appointment might be a reward for past favors and to mitigate the risk that a minister could exploit privileged access to government contacts.
But the watchdog is frequently accused of being toothless because it cannot impose penalties.
A spokesman for the former Prime Minister said: Boris Johnson is in contact with Acoba and the normal process is being followed.
Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson was once again breaking the rules and taking advantage of a broken system for his own benefit.
On Friday, the right-wing newspaper said it was delighted to welcome one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business.
In a video shared alongside the announcement, Mr Johnson said he was delighted to contribute to these illustrious pages and promised to provide completely unredacted material.
THEPartygate: Inside Story Podcastbrings you new revelations and our whistleblowers in their own words in the definitive behind closed doors story of how ITV News uncovered one of the biggest scandals of our time…
|
Sources
2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2023-06-16/johnson-uses-first-mail-column-to-discuss-battle-with-weight-loss-drug
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson uses the Daily Mail’s first column to discuss a slimming drug amid rule-breaking allegations
- Almost All James Bond Actors Are Too Old, According To This Ian Fleming Rule
- The Charlotte City Council approves funds for the proposed tennis complex
- The leading fashion magazine
- War in Ukraine: Battles rage as Ukraine fights to reclaim territory from Russia
- Taapsee Pannu talks camps and power play in Bollywood
- Rifle footballs out Ryan Whittington as head coach
- Japanese fashion can no longer afford to play hard to get
- 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits France
- US Open: Records plummet and holes-in-one fall as Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele lead first round breathlessly
- Half a century of dance for actor Vineeth Radhakrishnan
- Onir slams Bollywood for double standards, claims industry is still homophobic | Hindi Movie News