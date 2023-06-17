Boris Johnson uses the Daily Mail’s first column to discuss a slimming drug amid rule-breaking allegations

Play Brightcove video

Boris Johnson is in trouble with parliamentary authorities again over his new Daily Mail column, reports ITV News political correspondent Shehab Khan

Boris Johnson used his first Daily Mail column to confess that the “wonderful” weight-loss drug Ozempic didn’t stop his “11:30 p.m. fridge roundups for cheddar and chorizo.”

Amid accusations, his new journalistic role is a clear violation of ministerial rules, the first column planned – in an agreement would have a value of 1m – was all about the former prime minister’s battle with the famous weight-loss drug.

It was only confirmed that Mr Johnson would be writing for the tabloid on Friday, just a day after a report repeatedly revealed himlied to deputieson the Downing Street partygate scandal.

Semaglutide, also known by the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic, is a popular appetite suppressant with celebrities, including the CEO of Tesla.Elon Muskwho injects it to maintain his weight.

In a 1,200-word article, Mr Johnson talks about his unsuccessful personal experience with appetite suppressants, but comes to the conclusion that they could be used to tackle Britain’s obesity crisis.

The publication came shortly after the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba) wrote to him on Friday demanding an explanation in the latest claim that he breached the standards expected of the office.

Mr Johnson landed the job a day after becoming the first former prime minister to lie in the Commons when the damning report of his denials was released.

Fridays Daily Mail has used its front page to bill for a scholarly new columnist who will have to read in Westminster.

The former Prime Minister discusses his unsuccessful personal experience with appetite suppressants in his first Daily Mail column. Credit: Pennsylvania

Shortly after 1pm, the newspaper tweeted a video confirming Mr Johnson’s nomination, featuring him saying: ‘It’s going to be exactly what I think.’

Although he joked he will only cover politics when I absolutely have to, the column gives him a powerful platform to take a shot at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who he has publicly clashed with.

In his first column, published around 5 p.m., Mr Johnson writes that he noticed a Cabinet colleague lose weight during his time in government and wonders how they achieved it.

If an otherwise healthy middle-aged man displays sudden weight loss, I reasoned, there are only two possible explanations.

“Either he’s fallen madly in love or he’s about to mount a Tory leadership bid,” he said.

Boris Johnson promises readers totally uncensored reading in his new weekly column

Mr Johnson claims he learned his colleague was using a wonder drug which he himself tried.

After 40 years of moral failure, 40 years of weakness in the face of temptation – akrasia – I was about to acquire a new and invincible chemical will, he writes.

He eventually stopped taking the drug because it made him sick and now relies on exercise and willpower, but still concludes that it could be used to help others lose weight if he suits them better.

The ministerial code obliges those who have left government in the past two years to approach the independent oversight body for advice on taking up a new role or function.

But Acoba, chaired by his Tory counterpart Lord Eric Pickles, made it clear that Mr Johnson’s last-minute statement was a breach of the rules.

A spokeswoman said: The ministerial code states that ministers must ensure that no new appointments are announced or taken before the committee has had a chance to give its advice.

“An application received 30 minutes before an appointment is announced is a clear violation.

We have written to Mr Johnson seeking an explanation and will issue correspondence in due course, in accordance with our transparency policy.

The Acoba rules are in place to avoid suspicion that an appointment might be a reward for past favors and to mitigate the risk that a minister could exploit privileged access to government contacts.

But the watchdog is frequently accused of being toothless because it cannot impose penalties.

A spokesman for the former Prime Minister said: Boris Johnson is in contact with Acoba and the normal process is being followed.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson was once again breaking the rules and taking advantage of a broken system for his own benefit.

On Friday, the right-wing newspaper said it was delighted to welcome one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business.

In a video shared alongside the announcement, Mr Johnson said he was delighted to contribute to these illustrious pages and promised to provide completely unredacted material.

