Boris Johnson: The week the wheels finally left the bandwagon | Boris Johnson

It’s all hugely depressing, it’s all tearing apart, says a Tory MP and former cabinet minister whose career flourished under Boris Johnson but is no longer holding the candle for his former boss.

Most of us just want a period of silence from him so we can continue to salvage what we can before the next election. But there’s not much chance of that happening.

That’s the prevalent view among Tory MPs, many of whom backed Johnson for leader despite knowing his flaws and history of lying.

They fell in love with Johnson more broadly than rank-and-file party members, having had ringside seats to the circus of his premiership.

Fewer than 10 of 350 Tory MPs publicly came out in favor of Johnson on the day the privileges committee report found he had misled parliament over Partygate.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Johnson’s former business secretary and cheerleader who was recently knighted in the honors list of former prime ministers, described it as a vindictive overreaction. And some allies were even privately threatening punitive de-selection campaigns against Tory MPs who supported Monday’s no-confidence motion for Johnson.

However, the sound and fury did not last long.

Johnson, as he has done many times before, appeared to spark outrage among his supporters before restraining them again. It has been reported that he will continue the fight against Sunak, delivering a message to his successor that Eton are still beating Winchester, while his former communications director Guto Harri says Johnson will come out in a flurry of bullets.

But on Friday, Johnson was telling his parliamentary supporters to ignore Monday’s motion, a move that avoids a concrete measure of how many MPs actually turn out to support him.

One of his closest allies, James Duddridge, predicted there would be no vote at all as people just wanted to move on.

Johnson also pledged his unredacted thoughts in a new column for the Daily Mail, which will see him continue to be a thorn in the side of Rishi Sunaks.

But even the leader’s Friday column in the newspaper urged him not to destroy the parties’ chances in the next election. It started with a tirade about the kangaroo court wanting to give Johnson a 90-day suspension, but ended: As aggrieved as many may feel, they need to look forward. There is an election to be won and they are far behind in the polls. If Britain is to be spared the disaster of a Labor-led government, the Tories must regain a sense of unity and purpose.

Other centre-right outlets were also skeptical of Johnson’s comeback hopes, with the Times declaring in a pointed headline the end of the road. Meanwhile, his former employer the Telegraph said no one had come out of it well, suggesting MPs would now be better off focusing on the economic crisis than the Tory’s internal drama.

Tory MP Tim Loughton said he believed Johnson would become increasingly out of touch and politically irrelevant, while Nadine Dorries, a staunch Johnson supporter who is due to step down, prompting a by-election, said told the FT she couldn’t see the former prime minister making a comeback.