BJP MPs arrive in Delhi, waiting to meet PM Modi





Imphal: Several BJP MPs from Manipur are in Delhi to brief PM Narendra Modi and other central leaders on the current situation in the state. The team reached Delhi on Friday and are awaiting an appointment to meet PM Modi. We are looking for an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and we hope to get a slot for today or tomorrow. We are awaiting the final confirmation call from the PM office, said Heirok MLA Thokchom Radheshyam, a member of the team camping in the nation’s capital. Don’t miss the in-depth and unbiased stories from northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our privacy policy According to Radheshyam, the team includes BJP MPs Dr Y Radheshyam, Karam Shyam, T Robindro, Kh Raghumani, T Brojen, S Kebi Devi and Independent MP Nishikanta Sapam. Radheshyam further informed that the team wanted to make a special request to Prime Minister Modi to take all possible measures to restore peace in conflict-affected Manipur as soon as possible. The young boys and girls who will be our future have no future now because there is no education and communication. Our economy has been affected, and people in the relief camps are suffering due to the approaching monsoon season. Additionally, corpses remain lying in the morgue, Radheshyam said. “It is up to the central leadership to decide whether or not to impose the rule of the presidents, but we want peace in the state at the earliest,” he added. Sources said a team led by Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Th Satyabrata and Social Affairs Minister H Dingo Singh also left for Delhi on Friday afternoon. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Earlier, a delegation of representatives from 10 political parties was also camping in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi and President Draupadi Murmu to brief them on the law and order situation in Manipur. The delegation of 10 political parties includes MPCC, JD(U), Communist Party, AITC, AAP, AIFB Manipur, NCP Manipur, Shiv Sena and Socialist Revolutionary Party. Six student associations in Manipur also demanded the 50 sessions

MPs, including ten Naga lawmakers, travel to Delhi and raise their voices against the Kuki militants.

Calling on the 50 MPs to work together forgetting their past differences, the student unions said they should ask the Center to repeal the SoO agreement. If they continue to think their agenda is more important than Manipur's collective goal, then people may not hesitate to teach them a proper lesson, he said.

