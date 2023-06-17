Boris Johnson broke rules by taking Daily Mail job, watchdog claims | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson clearly broke rules on former ministers taking new jobs by telling an nominating body he was becoming a Daily Mail columnist just half an hour before the public announcement, the watchdog has claimed.

The former prime minister has been unveiled as a new writer for the paper, a platform he is expected to use to be a thorn in Rishi Sunak’s side.

However, Johnson found himself embroiled in yet another breach of the Ministerial Code after it emerged he had waited almost until the last moment before the public announcement to brief the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba).

A spokesman said: The ministerial code states that ministers must ensure that no new appointment is announced or taken before the committee has had a chance to give its opinion. An application received 30 minutes before an appointment is announced is a clear violation.

We have written to Mr Johnson seeking an explanation and will issue correspondence in due course, in accordance with our transparency policy.

The Mail unveiled Johnson earlier on Friday and said his first column would appear at 5pm, just a day after a damning report revealed he had deliberately misled the Commons and was part of a campaign to intimidate the deputies who were investigating him.

The newspaper ad was accompanied by a video in which Johnson said the column would be about exactly what I think of the world.

We are delighted to announce Boris Johnson as our new columnist Famous as one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business, Boriss’ column will appear in the Daily Mail every Saturday and you can get a preview on MailOnline and The Mail+ on Fridays. pic.twitter.com/76uETBRmnF – Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 16, 2023 “,”url”:”https://twitter.com/MailOnline/status/1669676578303889410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1669676578303889410%7Ctwgr%5E52de435d799cb6f15 c bbe447230e68984404ceed%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F% 2Fwww .theguardian.com%2Fpolitics%2Flive%2F2023%2Fjun%2F16%2Fboris-johnson-partygate-report-rishi-sunak-damian-green-vote-conservatives-uk-politics-live”,”id”:”1669676578303889410″ , “hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”eda84bb6-976b-42d4-9099-ba84ca95466d”}}”> We are delighted to announce Boris Johnson as our new columnist Famous as one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business, Boriss’ column will appear in the Daily Mail every Saturday and you can get a preview on MailOnline and The Mail+ on Fridays. pic.twitter.com/76uETBRmnF – Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 16, 2023

It will be completely unredacted stuff. I will write whatever I want. I may even have to cover politics from time to time but I will obviously try to do so as little as possible unless I absolutely have to, he added.

Earlier Eric Pickles, the chairman of Acoba, said he would write to Johnson asking if he would take a columnist job with the Daily Mail.

The speculation had been sparked by a mysterious promise made by the Mail on its front page on Friday that it would soon unveil a new scholarly columnist.