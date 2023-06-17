President Xi Jinping, pleased with Bill Gates’ visit to China; This is the first friend from the United States that I meet





Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, met this Friday, June 16 in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to support China’s efforts in medical research. The meeting, announced by Chinese state television, is highly unusual for an American businessman. In recent years, only a few have been received individually by Xi Jinping, including Apple boss Tim Cook and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. The meeting takes place two days before the expected visit of the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in a context of strong diplomatic tensions between Beijing and Washington. Bill Gates met face to face with Chinese President Xi Jinping – Photo: Yin Bogu/Xinhua via AP You are the first American friend I have met this year. We have always pinned our hopes on the American people and hope the friendship between the two peoples will continue, Xi Jinping said. quoted by Chinese state media. Bill Gates was welcomed as Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The tycoon and philanthropist arrived in China on the night of Wednesday June 14, explaining that his trip was to meet with partners on health and development issues. His foundation announced the Jew who would give $50 million to support Chinese efforts to fight diseases like malaria and tuberculosis. The American businessman, one of the world’s richest men, visited China for the first time since 2019 to meet with partners from his foundation. – Photo: Reuters These diseases disproportionately affect the world’s poorest countries, the foundation pointed out. The American businessman, one of the world’s richest men, visited China for the first time since 2019 to meet with partners from his foundation. The foundation will also renew its cooperation with the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI), founded in Beijing by Bill Gates, Beijing municipal authorities and officials from the prestigious Tsinghua University. I hope China can play an even greater role in addressing current challenges, especially those facing African countries, Bill Gates said. – Photo: Getty Images China has made great strides in reducing poverty and improving health in the country, Gates said in a speech to GHDDI on Thursday. I hope China can play an even greater role in addressing current challenges, especially those facing African countries, he added. While in China in 2019, he met with First Lady Peng Liyuan to discuss her foundation’s work in AIDS prevention. On a previous trip, in 2018, he posed in Beijing next to a container full of excrement to draw attention to the lack of toilets in developing countries. Bill Gates was in China in 2019, meeting with First Lady Peng Liyuan to discuss his foundation’s work on AIDS prevention. – Photo: Reuters China continues to receive top businessmen from the United States Gates joins a growing number of Western businesspeople who have recently traveled to the world’s second-largest economy, taking advantage of its reopening after the end of anti-covid restrictions. During his visit in May, Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla and SpaceX, was received by several Chinese ministers and visited the huge factory of his brand of electric cars in Shanghai.where I was able to talk to the staff. JPMorgan Chase bank CEO Jamie Dimon visited the country earlier this month, while Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Beijing in March. There, he had praised his company’s symbiotic relationship with China. Elon Musk seeks to expand his business in China, while Ron DeSantis seeks to eliminate China’s influence in the United States – Photo: Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News Other representatives of large American companies such as Starbucks or General Motors they have also traveled to China in recent weeks to meet with senior Chinese government officials. Business travel has picked up since China scrapped its zero-covid health policy and reopened its borders this year. *With information from AFP.

