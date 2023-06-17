Politics
Narendra Modi | Top US lawmakers welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States of America ahead of his visit
Top US lawmakers released a series of video messages welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his official state visit to the United States next week and said they looked forward to his address at the joint meeting of Congress.
Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of Congress on June 22.
He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.
This is a historic moment in relations between the two countries, the lawmakers said.
I would like to join the vibrant and large Indian American community in my home state in welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Washington DC,” said Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
“The Prime Minister’s state visit is a significant moment in US-India relations,” he said.
Menendez, who represents the state of New Jersey in the US Senate, hoped that Modi will have the opportunity to discover all the wealth of the United States during his visit.
Whether it’s the incredible architecture of the Capitol dome or the deep generosity of the American people, I wish him well on his visit to Washington.
“From our trade and economic engagement, to our security cooperation with our people, to people-to-people ties, the India-US relationship is of critical importance. We have made tremendous progress in recent years, and I hope for even more in the future,” Menendez said.
Congressman Gregory Meeks, a member of the House Foreign Relations Committee, said he warmly welcomes Modi to his next visit to the United States. Given the consequential nature of the United States-India relationship, I look forward to hearing from the Prime Minister at our joint congressional meeting about his vision for India, India’s relationship with the United States, he said.
The partnership between the United States and India has only grown in importance over the past 40 years, Meeks said, adding that the relationship has been strengthened by people-to-person ties with more than four million Indian Americans. , many of whom live in the city. from New York.
“We can leverage this vibrant diaspora to strengthen our cooperation and create greater opportunities for the peoples of our two great nations. As has been said, the United States in the relationship will be one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century,” he said. .
Congressman Greg Landsman said the Indian Prime Minister will visit America and the biggest and oldest democracies will have a great opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties.
“We share common threats and believe in common values. Looking forward to Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in Washington DC next week. India is a key partner in our efforts to strengthen democracy in the United States and the world,” said Congressman Don Bacon.
Prominent American Indian leader from New Jersey, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, applauded members of Congress and senators for sending messages ahead of the state visit.
The fact that the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Menendez, came out of his extremely busy schedule and, in a very short time, preparing a video with an excellent welcome message for the Prime Minister Modi speaks volumes about the recognition and significance of this historic visit by Prime Minister Modi, Gupta said.
Personally, I have never seen such a welcome for another world leader and this unprecedented gesture speaks volumes about Prime Minister Modi’s influence and reach around the world, he said.
Congratulatory messages and greetings for the Prime Minister began pouring in from across the country.
Hello Prime Minister Modi, this is Delaware Governor John Carney. I want to take this opportunity to welcome you to the United States of America. I hope you enjoy your stay here in Washington DC. This visit will be another way to strengthen economic and cultural relations between India and the United States, he said.
The United States and India have an important relationship and collaborate in various fields like medicine, technology and sustainable growth, said Congressman Troy A Carter, adding that he looks forward to hearing the speech of the Prime Minister to Congress. Governor Laura Kelly of Kansas described it as a historic visit.
Kansas has an important and growing relationship with the Indian people. An ever-increasing number of Indian students are attending our universities, and our vibrant and well-established Indian-American business community makes significant contributions to our economy every day.
“We Kansans join our fellow Americans in wishing you a productive time here in the United States. And we look forward to the opportunity to expand our already significant engagement with India in the weeks and years to come. “, she said.
Seattle Deputy Greg Wong said the city and region is a major hub of economic ties between the two countries and home to a growing Indian diaspora community.
As we look to the future, we look forward to even closer ties between the United States and India, whether it’s partnerships on technology, trade or the fight against climate change, cooperation closer bilateral relationship is essential, he said.
Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/top-american-lawmakers-welcome-prime-minister-narendra-modi-to-united-states-of-america-ahead-of-his-visit/cid/1945724
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi | Top US lawmakers welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States of America ahead of his visit
- Brandi Carlile will be joined by surprise friends at a special concert at the Hollywood Bowl
- First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Found in North Temple, Bell County | Jobs
- Camp Villages wraps up week 2 of family fun | News | Daily Sun Villages
- This Golden Gate Park tower will turn green, but no one knows when
- The Blackening Sends Horror Tropes In Shameless Black Fashion
- Prevalence of metabolic-related fatty liver
- Hellfest 2023 / Hollywood’s Best Vampires Steal the Show
- West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes found in Bell County
- Imran Khan would never again be a key player in national politics: Minister Pak | MorungExpress
- Tickets on sale now for the Petals & Pathways Tour
- Dana White claims that Power Slap has surpassed the NHL in popularity because hockey journalists are old and stupid