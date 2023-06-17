Narendra Modi | Top US lawmakers welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States of America ahead of his visit

Top US lawmakers released a series of video messages welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his official state visit to the United States next week and said they looked forward to his address at the joint meeting of Congress.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of Congress on June 22.

He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

This is a historic moment in relations between the two countries, the lawmakers said.

I would like to join the vibrant and large Indian American community in my home state in welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Washington DC,” said Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“The Prime Minister’s state visit is a significant moment in US-India relations,” he said.

Menendez, who represents the state of New Jersey in the US Senate, hoped that Modi will have the opportunity to discover all the wealth of the United States during his visit.

Whether it’s the incredible architecture of the Capitol dome or the deep generosity of the American people, I wish him well on his visit to Washington.

“From our trade and economic engagement, to our security cooperation with our people, to people-to-people ties, the India-US relationship is of critical importance. We have made tremendous progress in recent years, and I hope for even more in the future,” Menendez said.

Congressman Gregory Meeks, a member of the House Foreign Relations Committee, said he warmly welcomes Modi to his next visit to the United States. Given the consequential nature of the United States-India relationship, I look forward to hearing from the Prime Minister at our joint congressional meeting about his vision for India, India’s relationship with the United States, he said.

The partnership between the United States and India has only grown in importance over the past 40 years, Meeks said, adding that the relationship has been strengthened by people-to-person ties with more than four million Indian Americans. , many of whom live in the city. from New York.

“We can leverage this vibrant diaspora to strengthen our cooperation and create greater opportunities for the peoples of our two great nations. As has been said, the United States in the relationship will be one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century,” he said. .

Congressman Greg Landsman said the Indian Prime Minister will visit America and the biggest and oldest democracies will have a great opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties.

“We share common threats and believe in common values. Looking forward to Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in Washington DC next week. India is a key partner in our efforts to strengthen democracy in the United States and the world,” said Congressman Don Bacon.

Prominent American Indian leader from New Jersey, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, applauded members of Congress and senators for sending messages ahead of the state visit.

The fact that the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Menendez, came out of his extremely busy schedule and, in a very short time, preparing a video with an excellent welcome message for the Prime Minister Modi speaks volumes about the recognition and significance of this historic visit by Prime Minister Modi, Gupta said.

Personally, I have never seen such a welcome for another world leader and this unprecedented gesture speaks volumes about Prime Minister Modi’s influence and reach around the world, he said.

Congratulatory messages and greetings for the Prime Minister began pouring in from across the country.

Hello Prime Minister Modi, this is Delaware Governor John Carney. I want to take this opportunity to welcome you to the United States of America. I hope you enjoy your stay here in Washington DC. This visit will be another way to strengthen economic and cultural relations between India and the United States, he said.

The United States and India have an important relationship and collaborate in various fields like medicine, technology and sustainable growth, said Congressman Troy A Carter, adding that he looks forward to hearing the speech of the Prime Minister to Congress. Governor Laura Kelly of Kansas described it as a historic visit.

Kansas has an important and growing relationship with the Indian people. An ever-increasing number of Indian students are attending our universities, and our vibrant and well-established Indian-American business community makes significant contributions to our economy every day.

“We Kansans join our fellow Americans in wishing you a productive time here in the United States. And we look forward to the opportunity to expand our already significant engagement with India in the weeks and years to come. “, she said.

Seattle Deputy Greg Wong said the city and region is a major hub of economic ties between the two countries and home to a growing Indian diaspora community.

As we look to the future, we look forward to even closer ties between the United States and India, whether it’s partnerships on technology, trade or the fight against climate change, cooperation closer bilateral relationship is essential, he said.

