US has no position on ‘private citizen’ Imran: State Department – Reuters





WASHINGTON: The State Department said former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was a private citizen and the U.S. government has no position on private citizens.

At a regular press conference on Thursday afternoon, reporters pointed out that the Pakistani government advises the media not to even mention Mr Khan’s name in their news bulletins and talk shows.

So, would you like to say something about (how this affects freedom of the press) and the public’s right to access information? asked one of the reporters.

I would say that we generally urge all governments to respect the role of journalists and the media. We believe the press performs an essential function in democratic societies, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Washington expects journalists in Pakistan to be allowed to work independently, spokesperson says

We expect journalists covering events in Pakistan to all be allowed to do their jobs.

A free and independent press, he said, is a vital and fundamental institution that underpins healthy democracies by ensuring voters can make informed decisions and holding government officials accountable.

When asked what the current position of the United States is towards Imran Khan, Mr. Miller replied: He is a private citizen. We generally do not have positions towards individuals (citizens).

When reminded by a reporter that Mr Khan was a former prime minister who claims defying US policies led to his downfall, the State Department official said: I would say we have talked about it in the past. These allegations are absolutely false. Pakistani politics are the decision of the Pakistani people, in accordance with their own constitution and their own laws. They are not under the US government.

At another press conference this week, Mr Miller was asked if he was aware of Islamabad’s decision to hold military trials against civilian protesters.

We are aware of reports of civilians who will be tried by the military for their alleged involvement in the May 9 protest, the US official said.

We continue, as we have done in the past, to urge the Pakistani authorities to respect democratic principles and the rule of law for all, as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Posted in Dawn, June 17, 2023

