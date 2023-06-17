Boris Johnson’s first Daily Mail column is about ‘cheddar and chorizo ​​fridge raids’





The criticism comes after Boris Johnson filed his first column for the Daily Mail and many believe it bolsters the credibility of the claim that his thoughts should be read across the world. Just days after the former Prime Minister quit Parliament amid a report that Johnson had deliberately misled Parliament, the Daily Mail reported on Friday that the hell would write a full-page column that would air every Saturday. Teasing the new byline, the newspaper splashed its front page ahead of confirmation that a new scholarly columnist who will have to read in Westminster and across the world would start the following day. It is believed that he is paid handsomely for the concert 1 million a year, according to a report. It soon emerged that Johnson had broken the rules of parliament (again) by accepting the job. Nevertheless, soon after, the first column had landed and they may not have had the ideas of the higher levels of power that many were expecting. The title in the online version ran: The miracle drug I was hoping would stop my 11:30 p.m. fridge raids for cheddar and chorizo ​​didn’t work for me. But I still believe it could change the lives of millions of people. In it, Johnson tries the diabetes drug Ozempic who became infamous for his apparent ability to slim down celebrities. This is not the case for the former Prime Minister, whose weight fluctuated until his return to exercise and willpower. However, he hopes that one day it can help me and everyone else as he highlighted the appalling obesity crisis in the UK. I believe we are still in the foothills of what these drugs can do, he adds. And that’s pretty much the long and the short. To put it charitably, Twitter shrugged. I’m amazed Boris needs weight loss medicine considering all the errands he does — General Boles (@GeneralBoles) June 16, 2023 “Does the light stay on when the refrigerator door is closed? I hid in one of them, so I can reveal the answer!#BorisColumnPitches —Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) June 16, 2023 I like to think that if I was offered six figures as a columnist I might come up with a better pitch that I like cheese https://t.co/o2VBPQ6Cbw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 16, 2023 What a load of bullshit a column of 1 million a year turns out to be. No other former Prime Minister has been willing to stoop so low for money. https://t.co/bN1Lg4nNeE —Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) June 16, 2023 And many have pointed out that another columnist has already cornered the daily sightings market.. The Boris Johnson column for the Mail has landed on his paid Mailplus page. And frankly, Adrian Chiles has nothing to worry about. pic.twitter.com/ZgaqYUhjJn — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) June 16, 2023 Adrian Chiles is as superior to Johnson as a columnist as he would be as prime minister. —Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) June 16, 2023

