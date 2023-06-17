Xi Jinping calls Bill Gates an ‘old friend’ in first meeting in 3 years





Xi Jinping called Bill Gates an “old friend” when the pair met this week.

Xi added that Gates was the “first American friend” he had met in Beijing this year.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged $50 million to fight infectious diseases.



Chinese President Xi Jinping called Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates an “old friend” when they met in Beijing this week. State controlled CCTV filmed the interaction between the two, in which they discussed topics including global poverty reduction, public health and drug development, according to his report. It was the first time Xi and Gates had met in more than three years, and it was his first trip to the Chinese capital since before the pandemic hit, according to CNN. “You are the first American friend I met in Beijing this year,” Xi told Gates, known for prophesying a possible global pandemic in an apparent nod to renewed travel capabilities after pandemic restrictions were lifted. , according to CCTV. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Beijing had previously announcement they would donate $50 million each to fight infectious diseases in low- and middle-income countries. China has been hit hard by the pandemic and has imposed long and oppressive lockdowns as part of its zero-COVID policy. Xi then abandoned this position and reopened Chinese borders in January to combat weak economic growth. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $5 million in China in January 2020 to help frontline responders fight the virus. The meeting comes at a time of growing tensions between China and the United States, as concerns about the long-term viability of the Chinese economy grow. China faces a looming demographic crisis and growing tensions with its major export partners.

