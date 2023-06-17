As US prepares to welcome Prime Minister Modi, rights groups prepare to protest





By India Today News Desk: US rights groups are planning protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming state visit to Washington, citing concerns over India’s deteriorating human rights record. However, experts do not anticipate Washington’s public criticism of New Delhi. Organizations like the Indian American Muslim Council, Peace Action, Veterans for Peace and the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition plan to gather near the White House on June 22, coinciding with Modi’s meeting with President Joe Biden, a reported the Reuters news agency. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch organized a screening of a two-part BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question” in Washington, with invitations to policymakers, journalists and analysts. The documentary, which investigates aspects of the 2002 Gujarat riots that occurred during Modi’s tenure as chief minister, sparked controversy in India and has been called a “piece of propaganda” by the government, causing it to be blocked in the country. READ ALSO | The Long Game: Modi’s visit set to transform India-US relations Protest groups have created leaflets with messages such as “Modi Not Welcome” and “Save India from Hindu supremacy”. In addition, an event called “Howdy Democracy” is planned in New York, inspired by the “Howdy Modi! of 2019. rally in Texas with Indian Prime Minister and then US President Donald Trump. In a letter to President Biden, Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, urged the White House to raise concerns about human rights in India during Modi’s visit, both publicly and privately. However, analysts believe that these actions should not have a significant impact on the discussions between Biden and Modi. Donald Camp, a former State Department official at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said human rights are unlikely to be the focus of the conversation as both sides aim for a successful visit . As the United States seeks closer ties with India as a counterbalance to China, rights advocates are raising concerns that geopolitical interests could overshadow human rights issues. Washington has highlighted human rights concerns in India, including the Indian government’s targeting of religious minorities, dissidents and journalists. Since Modi took office in 2014, India’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has fallen from 140th to 161st, the lowest on record. India has also seen the highest number of internet shutdowns in the world for five consecutive years. Critics point to the 2019 citizenship law, described by the UN human rights office as “fundamentally discriminatory” because of its exclusion of Muslim migrants. Additionally, anti-conversion legislation challenged the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief, and Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked in 2019. READ ALSO | Prime Minister Modi will visit the United States and Egypt from June 20-25. Here is his agenda for the trip Under the Biden administration, the United States expressed moderate concern about human rights and religious freedom issues in India through Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the State Department’s 2023 reports . According to Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute, “The Chinese factor is certainly a major reason why the United States treats issues of rights and democracy in India with gloves, but it goes beyond The United States views India as an important long-term partner.

