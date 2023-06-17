Pakistan: Accountability Office summons Imran Khan again in Toshakhana reference





ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was again summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after he failed to appear at his office in Rawalpindi on Friday, reports GeoNews. The former prime minister was initially called in for inquiries into the Toshakhana case on Friday after he was ousted by parliament last April. However, his lawyer arrived at his house and asked for a new date. The PTI leader had asked to be summoned on June 19, but the NAB changed the schedule to June 21 so he could appear in the corruption case involving the filing of state donations. .Allegations of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and unlawful management of state property by persons in positions of authority, among others, are considered in the case of Imran Khan, a reported Geo News today. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been advised to bring relevant records including details and records of state gifts received as well as records of state gifts sold and to physically produce the state gifts. ‘State preserved. According to Geo News, this was done to assess the value of the gifts by experts according to the list previously provided in the notice of appeal. It has been alleged that the head of the PTI abused his power by keeping the gifts, which were valued at millions of rupees. The notice of appeal stated that the head of the PTI, in his capacity as Prime Minister, had a say in how the price assessment procedure was conducted by public and private assessors. Moreover, PTI chief Imran Khan had in the past repeatedly ignored his scheduled hearings before the NAB, particularly in the Toshakhana case where he ignored the last three summonses. Bushra Bibi, and other cabinet members in November last year, according to Geo News. Meanwhile, yesterday Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi was also summoned again by the Accountability Office in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190million scandal on Friday. For his attendance on June 22, the anti-corruption watchdog once again handed Bushra Bibi a notice of appeal in the NCA 190 million case. He was told to provide NAB investigators with all relevant Al-Qadir Trust documents. Bushra Bibi was called on June 13 but did not appear before the NAB before the notice was issued, ARY News reported. The anti-corruption watchdog also called former principal secretary Azam Khan in the same case. On June 19, Azam Khan was approached by NAB Rawalpindi. The anti-transplant watchdog called him on June 6, but he didn’t show up, according to ARY News.

