The real scandal of Boris Johnson’s downfall is his incestuous relationship with the right-wing press

Boris Johnson leaves his house for a run in Brightwell-cum-Stowell, west London, on June 14 (Photo: AFP)

What a beautiful morning. Take it all. The aimless drift of summer stretching before us, the sound of birds singing from the trees, the lush promise of still-green leaves and the mangled political career of Boris Johnson splashed across the Westminster pavement.

For all the talk of conservative outrage, there are actually very few clueless onlookers. Anyone center or left is obviously giddy with joy, but so are many on the right too. The Conservative Parliamentary Party has long realized that its ongoing war of egos is doing them more harm than good, leaving it with perhaps a dozen diehard supporters in the Commons at most. His own constituents obviously have no love for him anymore, as evidenced by the fact that he dared not face their judgment in a by-election.

But there is one group that is really upset. They are on the scene now, desperately deploying every medical device they can find to revive his career. It’s the right-wing press. This section of Fleet Street is Johnson’s only true remaining supporter and they will fight for him to the bitter end.

Psy-op tactical training

THE To post leads the charge, with a front-page headline about a Tory revolt against the vindictive bid to ban Boris. A banner at the top promises a mysterious new columnist since confirmed to be Johnson himself, preparing to use the newspaper as a makeshift barracks for his next guerrilla sorties against Rishi Sunak.

The sun to its political editor, Harry Colespeak about the allegations of bias, jealousy and wit taken against the privileges committee, before declaring that the result was only ever going one way because Harriet Harman, the chairwoman, had publicly declared him guilty even before the start of the show trial.

A editorial in the newspaper complains of an incredibly vindictive punishment that simply stinks to heaven. What prompted the investigation? Well, it’s a Remainer conspiracy, of course. This is, according to the newspaper, their greatest triumph since Brexit. You can just imagine the tactical psy-op training Andrew Adonis and AC Grayling had to go through to sneak into Downing Street and force them to throw these parties.

Superficially convincing

On the BBCs Question time, Guto Harri claimed that yesterday’s report does not look like due process. He was a BBC journalist for 18 years alongside his role working for Johnson at Town Hall and No 10, where he was director of communications. If you can deprive people of their livelihood, you must be beyond reproach, he said, and the idea that the former leader of the Labor Party can essentially decide the process and the outcome that chases a Conservative Prime Minister of Parliament does not mean to look like due process.

This is all very superficially convincing until you consider that Johnson was paid $2.5 million for speeches, suggesting his livelihood is not at risk. In addition, the Privileges Committee is predominantly Conservative and always chaired by a member of an opposition party. And the former Prime Minister, for the record, was represented by Lord David Pannick KC, one of the best lawyers in the country. So in other words not very convincing at all. Just another dishonest attempt to undermine the Commons with insinuations of stingy politics.

Why are sections of the UK media fighting over Johnson like this? Because they are not really distinct from him. They form a bond in which the division between journalism and politics has collapsed. Indeed, Johnson personifies this culture. He started out as a journalist, moved into politics, became a journalist again, then became Prime Minister and now seems intent on retreating once more into journalism.

Parties that break the rules

THE To post And The sun are not independent observers of Partygate’s history. They are the actors. Central to the privileges investigation was Johnson’s repeated claim that he had received assurances that no rules had been broken in Number 10. Where did those assurances come from? Well, Johnson claims they were delivered by Jack Doyle, who had served Johnson as press secretary and then director of communications, and James Slack, who had served him in the latter role (Doyle has now denied that such assurances have been given).

Related article

These two men worked at Daily mail before joining Downing Street Doyle as a leading writer and Slack as a political editor. Slack then left Downing Street to become deputy editor of The sun. Indeed, it was his going away party that made up one of the gatherings the day before Prince Philips’ funeral. When they cover these events, they don’t do it from the outside. They are literally and specifically part of it. Some of these same people, in the same circles, went to the same parties that broke the rules.

The events of the past few days have not really concerned Boris Johnson. They debated parliamentary democracy versus populism, and more specifically truth versus lies. They relate to the basic principle that legislation cannot be scrutinized, power cannot be challenged, and speech cannot be free unless there is a common acceptance of objective facts.

A basic fight between the true and the false

As the committee report says: Our democracy depends on the ability of MPs to believe that what ministers tell them in the House of Commons is the truth. If ministers cannot be trusted to speak the truth, the House cannot do its job and public confidence in our democracy is undermined.

It’s telling that in a fundamental struggle between truth and lies, whole sections of the media ecosystem have hitched their wagon to lies. It is a damning indictment of their values ​​and professional integrity. But more than that, it is a demonstration of the unacceptably intimate relationship that currently exists between journalism and power.

Alright, now that I’ve got this on my chest, I should probably mention that I’m on vacation for a few weeks now, where I’m going to be draping myself in sun and wine in an effort to get away from all this incessant horror. But I’ll be back fresh and tanned in early July with your next newsletter. See you later.

Things to watch this weekend: Heat

Ian Dunt: Michael Mann’s unhurried rhythm control gives you an idea of ​​how a true master does it. (Photo: Film/Entertainment Company)

This ’90s cops and robbers thriller was the movie version of Pink Floyds The dark side of the moon the movie you put on to show your surround speakers. But honestly it’s so much better than that. Michael Mann’s unhurried pace control gives you a taste of how a true master does it. Every shot is perfectly judged. The protagonists, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, are obviously effortlessly cool. But more importantly, there’s a real tragic undercurrent of two men trapped in a game they can’t get out of, tearing apart what could promise them a better life. It is truly mature detective storytelling. And that final, famous, understated blow is truly heartbreaking.

What to listen to this weekend: Oh my God, now what?

This is my last week on Oh God and now. I did this podcast, and his previous show Restiacs, for years, so it was a touching moment. I couldn’t have asked for a better ending linking the story arcs of years of misery, we watch Johnson’s departure as an MP, Trump’s criminal investigation and the end of Berlusconi, the man who arguably established the populist roadmap. Things, as they say, can only get better. And they will.

What to read this weekend: Preacher

Ian Dunt: If you’ve ever wondered about the comics, or where I developed my inability to refrain from swearing, you’d better pick up the first volume. (Photo: Vertigo)

Yeah, shit why not Preacher, one of the greatest comics ever made. A friend of mine was hospitalized recently and I immediately knew the one thing that would help the nine volumes of this dirty, degenerate, obscene and profane 90s comic book series by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. And you know what? It made. It was the only thing he could read. Granted, it could be because someone has to be in the hospital to get down to the level of reading the material that I enjoy when I’m feeling healthy. But it’s also because it’s simply one of the most entertaining and masterful long-form stories in any medium. If you’ve ever wondered about the comics or where I developed my inability to refrain from swearing, you’d better pick up the first volume. I can guarantee you right now that you’ll be picking up volume two.