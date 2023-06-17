Xi Jinping welcomes Bill Gates as the ‘first American friend’ to visit Beijing this year





BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Bill Gates in Beijing on Friday, saying the Microsoft co-founder was the first American friend he had met in the capital this year, UPI reported. The president told Gates that the people are the foundation and hope of friendly China-US relations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a Twitter post. As the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, people should move more, communicate more and improve understanding, Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV. I often say that the foundation of China-US relations lies with the people. We always pin our hopes on the American people and hope that the friendship between the two peoples will continue. The meeting came as Gates’ foundation – the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – signed an agreement with the Beijing city government to each invest $50 million in the foundation’s Global Health Drug Discovery Institute to develop drugs to treat tuberculosis, malaria and other infectious diseases. Xi said China is willing to engage with all countries in broad science and technology innovation cooperation and seeks to actively participate in and promote global challenges such as climate change, the prevention of epidemics and public health. Calling Chinese scientists brilliant, Gates said that based on the significant achievements in reducing poverty and improving health outcomes seen in China, he looked forward to seeing the progress that the partnership would help in the future. China can play an even bigger role in addressing current challenges, especially those facing African countries, Gates said. Microsoft has operated a research center in China for 25 years and Gates is one of the most popular Western business moguls, but it shut down its LinkedIn service in 2021, replacing it with a version that lacked social media features before withdraw completely. from China last month. But Microsoft angered Beijing last month by alleging state-backed Chinese hackers were developing ways to disrupt critical communications between the United States and its Asia-Pacific partners in the event of an escalation. US-China tensions. –Appointed

