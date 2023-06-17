BORIS JOHNSON: The miracle drug I was hoping would stop my raids for cheddar and chorizo ​​didn’t work for me

I first thought something was up when I saw that a certain cabinet member had miraculously changed his appearance. He had acquired a new jaw. Her neck emerged effortlessly from her collar. When he got up from his chair at the cabinet table, that chair no longer tried to cling longingly to his hips.

Got it! He had lost weight, stones and stones from belly and dewlap; and I immediately thought of Julius Caesar and his preference for well-fed colleagues.

Let me have fat men around me, said the Roman dictator, shortly before his assassination. Yond Cassius has a lean, hungry look.

It turned out that Caesar was right to worry about Cassius. Then I noticed another colleague whose silhouette was visibly shrinking; and another. At that moment, my spider senses were tingling.

If an otherwise healthy middle-aged man displays sudden weight loss, I reasoned, there are only two possible explanations. Either he’s fallen head over heels in love or he’s about to mount a Tory leadership bid.

I was going to look for the hero in me the one who was three lighters

I consulted the doctor, and he told me that I was an ideal candidate for these drugs

Then one of those colleagues came over and whispered the truth that there was an entirely different explanation. He had access, he said, to a miracle drug. It keeps you from wanting to eat, he said. Really? I blown away.

Look at me, he said, and waved his suspenders in triumph. He was right: there was a lot less of him than I remembered, so much less, in fact, that he looked almost skinny in comparison. Suddenly I was interested.

I was going to look for the hero in me, the one who was three stones lighter. I was going to locate this svelte, dynamic version of Johnson, imprisoned for decades in unnecessary overweight, and I was going to set him free.

Tell me how, I say; and so my friend shared the number of a brilliant doctor who had prescribed this magic potion. Are you sure it works? I said. He twisted his suspenders again. There was no argument. It was a miracle.

I consulted the doctor, and he told me that I was an ideal candidate for these appetite suppressants. It works like this, he said: when you’ve had a meal, your body produces a hormone that tells your hypothalamus (at the base of the brain) that you’re full; then you stop eating.

The problem is, this natural hormone only circulates for a few minutes, and before you know it, you’re swallowing again. So, for decades, scientists have been looking for the exact molecule that will tell you to stop being so hungry: the satiety molecule.

In the 1990s, they thought they had cracked it when they extracted a hormone from the digestive system of the Gila monster, a giant black and orange lizard from Mexico.

They took this hormone, gave it to human beings, and somehow tricked the human food system into slowing down its metabolic rate.

Their stomachs started thinking they belonged to Gila monsters and started digesting things with reptilian slowness. People didn’t feel so hungry anymore, and as far as I can tell, they just sat there, still, sometimes blinking and sticking their tongues out at the flies. It was an incredible breakthrough and there is a campaign for the scientists involved to be awarded the Nobel Prize.

But the Gila monster’s hormone was still too fleeting; it didn’t last long enough in the system to overcome human greed. So Danish scientists (with the help of Oxford) began to increasingly search for the satiety hormone, a hormone that will suppress your appetite for an entire week.

I was supposed to lose four or five pounds a week – maybe more – when things started to go wrong

It was a huge effort that lasted six or seven years until bingo, they got it. The hormone is called semaglutide and the proprietary name of the drug is Ozempic.

It’s child’s play, says the doctor. All you have to do is inject a tiny dose of clear Ozempic liquid into your abdomen, once a week, and presto, no more rummaging through the fridge at 11:30 p.m. for cheddar and chorizo ​​washed down with a half bottle of wine.

Say goodbye to that invincible mid-morning craving for a bacon sandwich. No longer will you be standing over children waiting for them to push away their bowls of pasta and ruthlessly laugh at whatever they left behind.

After 40 years of moral failure, 40 years of weakness in the face of the temptation of akrasia, I was about to acquire a new and invincible chemical will. I was to become an ex-greedy, a person of moderation, grace and restraint, and like my Cabinet colleagues, I was to begin to look like a chiseled whippet.

He wrote the prescription, I went to the pharmacists; and while I was frankly a little surprised at the cost, what the hell, I thought to myself, about the health benefits.

So for weeks I pitied my stomach, and for weeks it worked. Effortlessly, I brushed off puddings and second helpings. Wasn’t it amazing, I thought, how little food you really need.

I was supposed to lose four or five pounds a week, maybe more, when all of a sudden it started to go wrong. I don’t know why, exactly. Maybe it was something to do with constantly flying around the world and changing time zones, but I started to dread the injections because they made me sick.

One minute I’d be fine, and the next minute I’d be talking to Ralph on the big white phone; and I’m afraid I’ve decided that I can’t go on.

For now, I’m back to exercise and willpower, but I’m looking at my leaner but not hungrier colleagues and hoping that if science can do it for them, maybe one day this may help me and everyone else.

I believe we are still in the foothills of what these drugs can do. They could be transformative. I spoke to Mads Thomsen, the brilliant Dane who led the research on semaglutide, and he described how these drugs will eventually become much cheaper and orally ingested. He described how people could use them daily, like statins, and dramatically improve their health, and I think he’s right.

The obesity crisis in this country is appalling: more than three quarters of the elderly are overweight or obese and the numbers are dire among children.

Yes, the drugs will cost a little initially, but those who can afford them should pay; and think of the savings made by the NHS on diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disease. We perform terrible invasive and destructive surgeries and treatments, all because people couldn’t hold back their appetites. Why not help them?

I agree with the basic preservative instinct that we should rely on good old-fashioned human determination to keep the fridge door shut. We should all exercise more. But in the end, that may not be enough.

I don’t see anything morally wrong with using these drugs to help you lose weight, any more than it’s wrong with using an e-bike to climb hills. Even for us fat people, it turns out that satiety exists and science has discovered it.