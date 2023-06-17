The war in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific situation will feature in the Modi-Biden talks





US President Joe Biden, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo credit: AP

NEW DELHI The war in Ukraine is expected to be among the main topics of discussion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden next week in Washington DC. A source said the war in Ukraine was a priority conversation as the Foreign Office announced on Friday that Mr Modis would visit two countries covering the United States and Egypt from June 20-25. The Russian-Ukrainian war, especially the impact of the conflict, will certainly be a priority conversation on our side, said a senior source familiar with the details of the prime minister’s visit. India has maintained a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine and raised its energy ties with Russia to an all-time high despite stiff opposition from G-7 countries. India maintains that the war has generated a raw materials crisis impacting energy and fertilizers which are important for the countries of the South. The Indo-Pacific and the challenges faced by countries in the region should also be included in the discussion. According to the official announcement, Modis’ state visit to the United States is scheduled for June 21-23. The visit will begin in New York where Mr Modi will lead events marking International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in June. 21. Launched in 2014, International Yoga Day has become one of the major events in the UN’s annual calendar of activities. The prime minister will then travel to Washington where he will receive a welcome ceremony at the White House on June 22 and meet with Mr. Biden to continue their high-level dialogue, the official announcement said. Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress. The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, and President Biden will host a state dinner in honor of the visiting Indian leader the same evening. Bilateral interaction will then transition to a luncheon co-hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. . The source said a major element of the visit will be the focus on fine-tuning the US regulatory system to make it an enabler of critical and emerging technologies like AI, high-powered computing and quantum computing that are part of the new field of technology. . The iCET (US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) launched by Mr. Biden and Mr. Modi in Tokyo in May 2022 is expected to play a similar role for the Indian economy as the post-COVID recovery continues. According to the official statement, Modi will meet with several CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders during his stay in New York and Washington. He will also meet members of the Indian community during his stay in the United States. The visit to the United States will be followed by a state visit by Mr. Modis to Egypt. It is a reciprocity of the visit of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi which took place in January of this year. Mr. El-Sissi, who graced the Republic Day festivities this year here as the main guest, had invited Mr. Modi during his stay. Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic ties as well as deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people ties. During Mr. Sisi’s state visit in January 2023, it was agreed to elevate the relationship to a strategic partnership, according to the official statement. Mr. Modi will meet with members of the Egyptian government, eminent personalities and members of the Indian community in Cairo.

