NAB summons Imran on 22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman failed to appear before a team from the National Accountability Office in the Toshakhana case on Friday.

Originally summoned for Friday, Imran Khan did not appear before the NAB team, and instead his lawyer submitted a written response requesting a new date of June 19. However, the NAB has set June 21 as a new date for his appearance in the toshakhana case.

The case involves allegations of abuse of authority, criminal breach of trust and mismanagement of state property by public office holders and others.

In the notice of meeting addressed to the former prime minister, the NAB requested that he bring the relevant documents, including details and records of state gifts received, and records of state gifts sold and that he physically produce the preserved State gifts, so that their value can be assessed by experts according to the list previously provided in the notice of order.

The NAB in its letter said: Investigative proceedings revealed that during your tenure as Prime Minister you were presented with 108 gifted state assets, of which you retained 58 gifts.

The letter mentioned that Imran Khan had not deposited the gifted state property with the toshakhana for a fair valuation of the price, contrary to the rules.

It was alleged that he later abused his position by keeping the gifted assets worth millions of rupees.

According to the appeal letter, as Prime Minister at the time, he had influenced the price assessment process carried out by the government and private assessors. Although you were called to appear before the NAB team on June 16, 2023, you did not show up on the scheduled date. Instead, you communicated through a response, requesting that the court date be moved from June 16, 2023 to June 19, 2023, the letter states.

You are again called to appear as an accused before the Rawalpindi NABs team on 21st June 2023 at 11am

Meanwhile, the NAB has called Bushra Bibi as a witness for June 22 in the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) 190 million settlement case.

Bushra Bibi is summoned as trustee of Al-Qadir University Trust.

Separately, the NAB has also summoned Azam Khan, the former Prime Minister’s Secretary, for June 19 over the illegal transfer of 190 million for personal use.

The case involves allegations against the President of the PTI and others for abuse of authority as public office holders by aiding and abetting the illegal transfer of 190 million.

Initially, Bushra Bibi was summoned on June 13, but she did not show up.

In an investigation by ACE, the former prime minister, his sister Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad Majeed failed to appear before the Punjab anti-corruption team on Friday.

The ACE had summoned the former prime minister in the Layyah land case.

According to an ACE spokesperson, there is clear evidence of Imran Khan’s involvement in the land scandal. He advised Imran Khan to appear in person and present his position to the Investigative Committee.

A notice of meeting has been posted at his residence in Zaman Park since Thursday, the spokesperson said.

Uzma Khan and her husband, Ahad Majeed, were also summoned by the anti-corruption department in the corruption case.

The spokesperson said that during the investigation, the concerned tehsildar revealed that instructions had been given from Banigala for the illegal transfer of the area. The illegal transfer was carried out by exerting pressure on local officials, according to the spokesman.

Earlier, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment opened an investigation into allegations of corruption in the acquisition of 5,500 kanals of land by Uzma Khan in Layyah.

An ACE director raided the Chobara revenue office and took custody of the land records. Patwari Asghar has been suspended.

According to the tehsildar, Uzma had registered the land in her name and that of her husband. Apparently, Uzma had purchased the land without possession at a rate significantly below the market rate. The title deed was obtained during the tenure of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar through two deeds of transfer. According to official records, 5,261 canals of farmland were purchased for Rs 131.5 million. However, only a few lakhs of rupees have been deposited with the National Treasury through two challans.

