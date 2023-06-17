Politics
Boris Johnson is done. Salt the earth and trample the earth
In the spring of 146 BC. BC, at the end of the Third Punic War, the forces of Rome broke through the walls of their great rival Carthage. After a week-long siege, the Roman general Scipio ordered the city to be burned first and then the ruins razed to the ground. Those who survived were enslaved. Today, almost everything we know about Carthaginian civilization comes from the people who destroyed it.
I mention all this not to comment on Rome’s savagery, but to ask: wouldn’t it be nice if the same thing were to happen to Boris Johnson’s career? Wouldn’t it be great if, having been politically destroyed as surely as he is now, he were to be remembered by history not in his own words, but through those of the Privileges Committee? This body has, after all, recently pumped out 30,000 of the stuff, including a whole bunch of extra stuff thrown into the mix because of the contempt it showed them. Johnson always wanted history to remember him; now there is a novel-length parliamentary report detailing his social life and personality flaws for most of his time as prime minister. What more ?
After all, it feels like Johnson’s startlingly Roman approach to politics, in which ideology and allies are shifting, politics irrelevant, and all that matters is that ascension is finally came back to bite him. It was all very well to treat the hostile MPs as mere insignificant obstacles in his own path to glory when he had a large part of the public behind him. But alas, it turned out that the voters are not a mob to be whipped and led by big men at will, but real people with their own opinions, interests and standards, who don’t much like to be treated like amnesiac non-playable characters.
And the Privileges Committee is not a rival faction but a quasi-judicial institution that retains its power even when friends of Boris have solemnly warned against its excess in the pages of Daily mail. Not all the rules can be circumvented by a pals’ deal or a carefully placed hostile briefing: sometimes the law even binds Boris Johnson. And the result is that, on Monday, June 19, his anniversary parliament will almost certainly vote to censure and symbolically strip the former Prime Minister of the parliamentary pass automatically granted to all ex-MPs, salting the ground where his career stood on the third anniversary of the deconfinement party which started this mess. Happy birthday!
(An aside: there is a certain pathos in watching Nadine Dorries attempt, a la Johnson, to simultaneously steamroller and use due process, first resigning, then And-resign so she can conduct her own investigation into why she does not have a peerage. And all to escape the painfully obvious conclusion that Boris Johnson, a man who lied to everyone his whole life and was repeatedly sacked for that too, might not have told him the truth. It would be tragic, if it weren’t so funny.)
[See also: Boris Johnson wont be back]
Could this really be the end? Johnson had weak moments before, of course, bottling up his leadership bid after the 2016 referendum because he was too afraid to confront Michael Gove and then resign as Foreign Secretary two years later, not because he wanted to but because David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, had resigned first and he didn’t want to be left behind. These were two disasters from which he recovered.
Content from our partners
This time, I’m not so sure. This is not the report proposing a 90-day suspension from Parliament, second only to that proposed for Keith Vaz, whose own scandal involved cocaine and a rent boy; nor is it the sea of front-page headlines gleefully calling him a liar (perhaps a new scale, but hardly new information). Instead, its two other things. One is the loss of that parliamentary pass. This will reduce his value as a corporate lobbyist (this too is extremely funny); specifically, it will also make it harder to hang around the estate, which will ferment the pro-Johnson rebellion in the conservative ranks. This is of course a terrible shame.
The other reason to think Johnson might be done is that, as things stand, he’s pretty phenomenally and obviously unpopular as it turns out voters, unlike the set dressing they’re supposed to be, actually TO DO remember everything he said or did. This is why he resigned rather than face a possible by-election in his constituency because he knows he would lose. It is also why reports that he may be running as an independent candidate for mayor of London may be dismissed as nothing more than an attempt to keep his name in the papers. The city has become surprisingly more pro-Labour and anti-Brexit since he last won there. Johnson’s own government, hilariously, changed its electoral system to make it harder for independents to win in the capital as well.
But Johnson’s paradox is that while he can see he’s now unpopular enough to likely lose his own seat, he still believes himself a unique political asset and the one man who can save the Tories from oblivion. This, one suspects, is a message that To postThe scholarly new columnist will hammer at every opportunity. The disgraced former prime minister clearly hopes to use his platform to follow Donald Trump’s playbook and build an extra-parliamentary movement behind him. But Britain’s political parties are much better at blocking unwanted candidates than the Americas, and without a clear path to the Commons the most likely parallel is not with Trump but with Ted Heath: a bitter ex-leader facing long decades of grumbling about his successors. It’s the funniest thing of all.
Two thousand years after its fire, all that is known of Carthage is how it was destroyed. Scipio would have wept looking at his work, suddenly aware that such a fate could one day befall Rome too. Today, however, I feel another great hero, Nelson that of The simpsons is a more appropriate point of reference. On the one hand, all this jubilation can be a tempting fate. But on the other: ha, ha.
[See also: How Deep England fell out of love with Boris Johnson]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/comment/2023/06/boris-johnson-finished-salt-earth-tramp-dirt-down-daily-mail
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan aims to reduce inflation to single digits
- Boris Johnson is done. Salt the earth and trample the earth
- US-Mexico football game cut short by homophobic chants from fans
- Oscar voters slam Hollywood’s inclusion standards amid new diversity rules
- AI voice clones appear in audiobooks from Amazon, Apple and Google
- 24 Most Iconic And Memorable Bollywood Movies
- Potential Karlsson trade could write salary cap history
- Bling-friendly Dolce & Gabbana presents understated luxury at Milan Fashion Week menswear shows
- Pediatric Tech Talk Webinars
- Spurs Belly Cargo Uptick Passenger Aircraft Recovery
- France is calculating the cost after a rare earthquake hits the West
- NAB summons Imran on 22