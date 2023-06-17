Erdogan aims to reduce inflation to single digits





Albawaba – President Erdogan delivered a speech at the 30th General Assembly of the Assembly of Turkish Exporters, stressing the government’s commitment to bringing inflation down to single digits as a top priority for the new economic team. Key points from President Erdogan’s speech: President Erdogan hailed Turkish exporters as symbols of the country’s growing economic power. Their contributions to employment and exports have made Turkish products bearing the “Made in Turkey” label ubiquitous around the world. Throughout their political journey, President Erdogan has expressed his solidarity with exporters, addressing their concerns and offering long-term solutions. The Assembly of Turkish Exporters played a crucial role in communicating the challenges and providing valuable recommendations. The government was quick to act, responding quickly to the demands of the business community. Measures included extending incentives for investment in disaster areas, raising the upper limit of the SME classification and extending minimum wage support. President Erdogan proudly highlighted the significant progress made in export achievements, transforming Turkey into a leading global production center. The country’s annual exports, once limited to $36 billion, have now reached impressive figures, surpassing $254.2 billion in 2022 alone. Services exports experienced remarkable growth, exceeding $90 billion, while defense exports saw a substantial increase, reaching $4.3 billion. The number of exporting companies also saw a significant increase, reaching 114,561, reflecting the dynamism of the entrepreneurial spirit in Turkey. President Erdogan acknowledged the challenges faced due to the devastating earthquakes that hit several provinces causing extensive damage. However, the government quickly mobilized support for the affected businesses, ensuring rapid recovery and mitigating the negative economic impact. In conclusion, President Erdogan’s speech highlighted the government’s determination to fight inflation and highlighted the remarkable achievements of Turkish exporters in boosting the country’s economic growth.

