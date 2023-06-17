Politics
Indian leader Modi is a right-wing despot who is treated like a rock star
Hate and fear cloaked in the veneer of economic prosperity sell.
Thus, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like his far-right contemporaries and fascists of the past, has the ability to attract large crowds of worshipers in his own country and from the Diaspora abroad. That includes the United States, where he will travel this week for his first official state visit.
President Joe Biden and some other Western leaders may have serious concerns about India’s belligerence against its religious minorities, especially Muslims, oppressed castes, dissidents, journalists and other marginalized groups.
But politicians have found themselves playing along, publicly shunning Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party’s horrendous human rights record in a bid to cement a strategic relationship with India, in hopes of countering the Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific and possibly Russian aggression.
I should take your autograph, Biden reportedly joked to Modi at a summit in Japan last month. Biden went on to tell the Hindu nationalist that the White House has been inundated with invitation requests for his upcoming stopover in Washington, DC, according to Indian press.
You’re too popular, Biden apparently gushed, as if he were a nerd talking to the coolest kid in the high school cafeteria, not the bully who was once banned from the United States for his alleged complicity in the deadly riots of Gujarat in 2002.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also piled on the flattery recently, comparing Modis’ stage presence to rocker Bruce Springsteens. It’s an insult to the boss, who spoke out against Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and wrote a song that features qawwali, a devotional music deeply rooted in Islam.
If anything, Modi has more in common with the explosive, bigoted Motor City madman Ted Nugent, who compared Muslims to biting Dalmatians.
Asked by Reuters in 2013 about the massacre in Gujarat, Modi, then chief minister of the western state of India, also drew his own analogy with the dog. Modi did not express much remorse over the violence that left more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, dead. But he said he was about as sad as he would be if someone knocked over a puppy.
Modi, long suspected of failing to stop the bloodshed in Gujarat, was barred from setting foot in the United States for nearly a decade under a little-known law that prohibits foreigners who have committed particularly serious violations of religious freedom.
But since being elected prime minister in 2014, Modi has been allowed to return to win the support of American Indians who share his views on Hindu supremacy, or at least are willing to ignore it.
Modi’s advocates in the United States are systematically appropriating social justice language in an effort to discredit other Indian Americans of all backgrounds and faiths who are trying to raise awareness of deteriorating conditions in the country. that they or their parents once called home.
This weekend, fans of Modi, stunned by his state visit, are holding unity marches in several major cities, including Chicago. Unbeknownst to most Americans, this unimaginative group shamelessly steals a page from the playbook of Indian opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi, who traveled more than 2,000 miles across India to unite his fellow citizens against the division propagated by the Modis government.
Gandhi, who has just completed a lecture tour in the United States, was sentenced to two years in prison and expelled from parliament months after completing the Bharat Jodo Yatra Unite India march earlier this year.
The offense? Thinking out loud at a rally in 2019 why all thieves have Modi as their surname.
Modi may have stolen the hearts of some Indians, but they don’t represent the entire population of over 1.4 billion. Similarly, many of us American Indians will not feel seen when Modi is cheered on as Biden rolls out the red carpet.
Ahead of Modis’ arrival in DC, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International will screen the damning two-part BBC documentary that was blocked in India for raising questions about his guilt in Gujarat.
Protesters are also expected to flock to the capital and other parts of the country, to remind lawmakers and fellow Americans that the carnage in Gujarat was just a gory trailer for the horror spectacle that has since occupied the front and center at Modis India.
I don’t think foreign Modis visits affect Muslims in India except some of us cringe at the sight, an Indian journalist told me. … the struggles remain the same.
The global love festivities have also left many of us wondering if Modi will ever be held accountable, leaving future generations to wonder, once again, why so many members of the international community have stuck around. , watched and did nothing.
Rummana Hussain is a columnist and member of the editorial board of the Sun-Times.
Want to write a letter to the editor or an editorial? See our guidelines.
Sources
https://chicago.suntimes.com/columnists/2023/6/17/23759480/narendra-modi-bjp-india-joe-biden-hindutva-muslims-gujarat-human-rights-rahul-gandhi-rummana-hussain
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
