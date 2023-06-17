Jemima Goldsmith Wishes Imran Khan’s Secret Daughter Tyrian White On Her Birthday





LONDON — The former wife of PTI chief Imran Khan and British filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith has links to Tyrian White, the secret child of a cricketer-turned-politician.

Jemima and Tyrian White have been in the spotlight lately as a former socialite wished Tyrian a birthday by sharing an adorable photo with her.

In a social media post, the 49-year-old dropped a photo of herself with Tyrian which also includes Sulaiman and Kasim, Imran Khan’s two sons who now live with their mother in Britain. All of the members shared big smiles as they posed for the photo.

“Happiest birthday to our Tyrian White. We love you so much,” Jemima wrote on social media.

As Jemima has a connection to Tyrian, the alleged father Imran Khan never acknowledges her as his daughter, and he even faces a case regarding a personal matter which landed in court. Tyrian White is the alleged daughter of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with his ex-lover Sita White.

About 3 decades ago, Sita White went to court against Imran Khan in a California court which entered a default judgment and declared Tyrian the daughter of a cricketer-turned-politician as he refused a DNA test.

