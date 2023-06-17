Jokowi will meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday





Jakarta: Japanese Emperor Hironomyya Naruhito and Empress Masako paid a state visit to Indonesia. The Emperor and Empress of Japan landed at Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten on Saturday afternoon, June 17, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. WIB. During his visit, the Emperor and Empress are due to carry out a number of activities, the main one being meeting with President Joko Widodo on Monday, June 19, 2023. Apart from this, Emperor Naruhito is also due visit a number of other places such as Lebak Bulus Integrated Raya Mod Depo (MRT), Pump Station Pluit Reservoir, to visit Borobudur Temple, Central Java. Citing a Japanese Foreign Ministry press release, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in his statement that Indonesia has long invited the Emperor of Japan to visit Indonesia, including one during the visit of President Joko Widodo in Tokyo, Japan in July 2022.





"I'm sure this visit will further strengthen friendly relations and also good cooperation with Indonesia, and I feel extraordinary happiness with the Japanese people," he said. The visit is Emperor Hironomyya Naruhito's first visit to Indonesia since he was crowned the 126th Emperor of Japan in 2019. The Emperor and Empress will be in Indonesia for seven days and return to Tokyo, Japan on Friday, June 23, 2023. Reception of the Emperor of Japan with the Empress namely Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Kanasugi Kenji and Indonesian Ambassador to Japan Heri Akhmadi.

