Boris Johnson and the blame game that could hurt the Tories

Reminds me of a favorite political novel. Not, unfortunately, Disraeli or Trollope. No, it’s straight out of Alices Adventures in Wonderland. First sentence, then verdict, howled the Queen of Hearts in this beautiful tale. Now this is replicated in Westminster.

Boris Johnson has spoken out on his own as he resigns as an MP. Then, in the aftermath, the Commons Privileges Committee delivered its verdict.

And what a verdict. They said the former Prime Minister intentionally lied to the House and the public about parties being held in Downing Street during the Covid lockdown.

Mr Johnson’s verdict on the verdict? It was, he said, disturbed. The committee was a puppet court.

And now? After Mr. Johnson’s self-conviction and the verdict of the committees? Why, of course, a jury trial in the form of a debate in the House of Commons and a vote on the report on Monday.

As for the result, we already have a statement from the Chancellor of the Exchequer, also probably borrowed from Lewis Carroll.

He emphatically declared that he had appointed Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundred of Chiltern.

Technically, in short, a for-profit office under the Crown, disqualifying the holder of said office from serving in the Commons.

The arcane proceedings of the members of Westminster Right Honorables at two sword lengths and all that can sometimes seem slightly eccentric, even slightly amusing.

In these times of plague, strife and economic stagnation, they are downright infuriating. But not as bad as the Johnson episode itself.

Maybe you are struggling to pay your mortgage. Perhaps, more fundamentally, you are wondering how to extend your limited income to afford both food and household fuel.

The ridiculous clanjamfrie in the Commons this week must make you cringe. We have a few deputies ready to leave the Lower House because they had apparently promised to move to the red benches of another place. (They mean the House of Lords.)

We have a wider row over the honors bestowed to mark Mr Johnson’s retirement as Prime Minister. Amplified by a bizarre argument between him and his successor, Rishi Sunak. The citizens watch, perplexed and slightly nauseous.

Whenever the question of honors comes up, you can count on someone to shine a light on the awards given, on merit, on the humble and helpful, on caregivers rather than courtiers, on jannies rather than judges.

It seems to me that this misses the point a bit. That is to say, you can have meritorious rewards for citizens without entrenching hierarchy and latent feudalism by appointing lawmakers for life to the House of Lords.

By all means, let’s debate the merits or otherwise of a second chamber that supposedly includes experts rather than elected members of the lower house. There is an argument to be had.

But let’s focus on that, if it seems relevant, rather than muddying the waters with references to the MBE being handed over to a dedicated Scunthorpe board staffer.

However, back to Boris. What are the Conservatives doing now? First, they need to think about how to vote in the Commons on Monday. A few, I think, will support their ex-leader. Rather more will vote with the Committee to censure it. And others will find their attention elsewhere. The toothache excuse, perhaps.

For Rishi Sunak, another lingering problem. This week, Labor Sir Keir Starmer sought, quite deliberately, to link the Johnson case to economic hardship. He portrayed people worried about their household bills having to endure the spectacle of Tories squabbling over peerages. Following an established theme, he also described Mr. Sunak as too weak to intervene.

The scope and scale of the Johnson problem was further underscored in exchanges between the Prime Minister and the SNP’s Stephen Flynn.

Mr Sunak sought to deflect criticism by referring to the issue of Nicola Sturgeons’ arrest (and subsequent release) as it relates to the police investigation into SNP finances. Another day and, above all, if there are further developments, this could well be a powerful weapon for the Prime Minister to deploy.

This week it sank. Mr Flynn curtly advised the Prime Minister to grow up. Mr. Sunak calmed down, obediently.

Those sniping aside, the Johnson problem presents a different challenge for the incumbent prime minister. It’s that we may not have seen the last of Mr J, even though he left his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Some have speculated that he may be looking to trade his relatively small majority there for a safer berth elsewhere, conveniently freed up by a crony or big party sympathizer. Perhaps in preparation for a return to management? Senior Tories I have spoken to in the available time believe that is now much more unlikely than before. For two reasons.

First, the exasperating nature of the conclusions of the committees. Second, his extraordinary behavior before the report, which one source called me disloyal in the extreme.

He may still attempt to play the martyr, portraying the investigation as biased and unprofessional. But people I’ve spoken to, including potential supporters, don’t seem convinced. Maybe I’m stressing out, maybe it’s over.

The voting choices of Douglas Ross and other Scottish Tory MPs promise to provide a source of innocent mirth. On the radio in April last year, my former BBC colleague Gary Robertson asked Mr Ross if he thought Mr Johnson was a truthful man. The answer was yes.

And now? After the committee’s findings? Presumably, we will learn the views of the group on Monday, including Scottish secretary Alister Jack.

More generally, however, the episode is hardly positive for the Prime Minister and for Tory hopes in Britain’s upcoming general election, due in the autumn of next year.

If that was the only problem, Mr. Sunak might ignore it, disowning his predecessor, pushing him out of his mind. But there is much more. There is the economy. Inflation may be down, finally, but people can’t find that in their weekly store yet. They suffer.

Just as honors are rewards, politics can be a blame game.