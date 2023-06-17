May 9 arsonists to be tried under military law: interior minister





FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has said the May 9 chaos arsonists will be tried under military law because they committed an offense in military areas.

Addressing a meeting of the Yarn Merchants Association at Karkhana Bazaar here on Saturday, he said in a calculated move Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) militants attacked facilities sensitive military and vandalized the corps commander’s house on May 9, 2023.

He said that the PTI leaders have created hatred against the Pakistani army in the minds of the younger generation due to which they have attacked the military installations apart from vandalizing the monuments of martyrs in the army. He added that the PTI hatched this plot only to bring down the government and to this end the PTI leaders also used to constantly intimidate the state institutions but the brave nation of Pakistan foiled all the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

The minister said he had repeatedly informed the nation that if Imran Khan was not subdued in time, he could bring any incident for this country, adding that Imran Khan had promoted the culture of hatred and hatred in the country because of the May 9 mayhem. occurred.

He said that the people of Pakistan trusted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2013 when the country was facing rampant terrorist incidents and long-lasting blackout. However, the PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif overcame the threat of terrorism and power cuts and put the country on the path to progress and prosperity within 4 years.

He said the growth rate was 6.2% in Pakistan in 2018 when the PML-N government was abolished. Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on a flimsy allegation of not receiving a salary from his own son and Imran Khan was cracked down on the nation but this incompetent person has bitterly failed to deliver to the nation despite being in power for 4 years.

Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that the PML-N government has always preferred public welfare programs. He initiated a number of development projects like the construction of highways and expressways in addition to the establishment of hospitals, university campuses and subways. In Faisalabad, we have also established Faisalabad Heart Institute (FIC), Children’s Hospital, General Hospitals of Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Samanabad and Haseeb Shaheed Colony besides establishing university campuses, he said. added.

He said Imran Khan had only tried to implicate his opponents in bogus and fabricated cases during his entire tenure. He (Imran Khan) called others Dacoits and thieves, but at the same time his buddy Farah Gogi plundered the national wealth with impunity and moved it overseas.

He said the British agency had repatriated Rs.80 billion looted from Pakistan but Imran Khan colluding with his cronies returned that amount to real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and instead he got a plot of land. worth Rs.7 billion transferred in his name under the guise of al-Qadir Trust.

He said Imran Khan and his wife were the sole trustees of al-Qadir Trust. No other honest man was added among its administrators so that Imran could embezzle and misappropriate his wealth and property according to his own will. He said people are now realizing Imran Khan’s nefarious designs and they would surely remove him from politics with their voting power in the next general election.

The Minister assured shopkeepers and traders to resolve their issues as a matter of priority and said he was also working for the development of Faisalabad on modern lines. He asked traders and businessmen to highlight any major development program for Faisalabad so that he can move the federal and provincial governments for its speedy execution. He also called on them to vote and support PML-N in the general elections so that the pace of development can resume to realize the dream of national progress and prosperity.

Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (Guccha Group) Chaudhary Javaid Asghar Guccha, Vice Chairman Sheikh Owais Nasir, Group Leader Shahid Zeeshan Guccha, Hajji Abdul Jabbar, Former MP Mian Abdul Mannan, PML-N City Chairman Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad, Chairman of FESCO Board of Directors Malik Tahseen Javaid Awan, Deputy Chairman of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Muhammad Aslam Bhalli and others were also present at the meeting.

