Days before PM Modi’s visit, US eases green card eligibility standards





The United States has relaxed standards on eligibility criteria for those waiting for green cards. Washington: The Biden administration eased the standards by issuing policy guidance on eligibility criteria for those waiting for green cards to work and stay in America, days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host PM Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of Congress on June 22. Guidance issued by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) regarding eligibility criteria for initial and renewal Employment Authorization Document (EAD) applications under compelling circumstances should help thousands of Indian tech professionals desperately waiting for a Green Card or permanent residency. A green card, officially known as a permanent resident card, is a document issued to immigrants to the United States as proof that the bearer has been granted the privilege of permanent residence. The Immigration Act provides for the issuance of approximately 140,000 employment-based green cards each year. However, only seven percent of these green cards can be awarded each year to people from a single country. USCIS guidelines outline the specific requirements applicants must meet to be eligible for an initial EAD based on compelling circumstances. These include being the primary beneficiary of an approved Form I-140, having valid nonimmigrant status or grace period allowed, not having filed an adjustment of status application, and meet certain biometrics and criminal history requirements. In addition, USCIS will exercise its discretion to determine whether an applicant demonstrates compelling circumstances warranting the issuance of employment authorization. “These measures are an important step in supporting people facing difficult situations and ensuring their ability to work legally in the United States,” said Ajay Bhutoria, a prominent community leader and immigrant rights advocate. He underlined the importance of these measures for individuals and their dependents who find themselves in difficult situations such as serious illness or disability, conflict or retaliation with the employer, significant prejudice or employment disruptions. Bhutoria said the non-exhaustive list of eligible circumstances, as provided by USCIS, provides individuals with the opportunity to present evidence to support their case. “For example, individuals with approved immigrant visa applications in oversubscribed categories or load areas may submit evidence such as school or college enrollment records, mortgage or long-term lease records to demonstrate compelling circumstances,” he said. This provision can prove crucial in situations where families are faced with the potential loss of their home, the withdrawal of children from school, or the need to relocate to their home country due to a loss of employment, Mr. Bhutoria added. The Foundation for Indian and Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), which advocates for laid-off H1-B workers, applauded USCIS for taking such a step that would help a large number of Indian IT professionals. “I’m really proud that sustained advocacy for more than six months has begun to be reflected in USCIS’s considerations and adjustments,” FIIDS’ Khanderao Kand said. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

