Will Pakistan emerge from the crisis after Imran Khan?





The situation in Pakistan is so serious that it requires not only a total reassessment, but also an immediate change of course. It certainly cannot be left to a popular cabal to manage national affairs, however powerful, for it has become imperative to let popular political elements cobble together a consensual way out of the current crisis.

The current scenario demands that some people abandon their ivory towers and come down to see what is really going on in order to rectify the evils plaguing the nation. It should be realized that the welfare of the common man is the real problem of the country and should be the primary concern when running the country instead of playing games.

The way things are going in the country, it’s not certain what tomorrow will bring for people. The current situation in the country indicates that it is deep in a state of dilemma and the ruling elite is becoming uncertain day by day. The ongoing controversy over the assignment of an intelligence chief has once again highlighted the growing uncertainties within the regime. When observed closely, the situation is underpinned by contradictory positions taken by major players that run counter to reality.

The scenario therefore appears very hectic with the incumbent government issuing a volley of press releases showing that it is struggling successfully, although this claim is far from the truth. The inferred reality is that everything is upside down and the paint job may not last very long and even what is in view is certainly not clear and causes further confusion.

At first glance, battle lines are clearly drawn between the overt and hidden factors responsible for determining national affairs. Both sides fight their demons by painstakingly hiding their conflicts. It is quite clear that both sides are suffering equally despite maintaining an equally superficial bravado.

Wise observers can gauge the discomfiture but are powerless to fathom the end result. In the meantime, national issues are totally neglected and the hesitant fall continues. On closer inspection, the problem is not simply a deep rift between the political elements of the state, but it brings in its wake a deeper socio-economic malaise that is not being properly diagnosed.

These problems require a cold and steady approach to engineer some sort of solution, but in the current state of frenzy, that seems highly unlikely. What is more worrying is that certain decisive elements prefer the state of frenzy in which the country finds itself because such a state offers them a chance to maintain their sacred state of saviors.

Their policy has always been to perpetuate the frenzy of the situation so that the focus is not on the essentials which they prefer to handle alone without any interference. The result is that the most important geostrategic issues are dealt with by this particular segment of the state according to their particular perception without taking into account the broader interests of the country’s population.

Genuine policymakers are widely known to willfully ignore the fact that rapid regional changes correspond to global changes that fundamentally complicate the situation, necessitating the development of a national consensus on policies designed to address them, if not the situation. will become untenable with the potential to keep arbitrary decision-makers engaged in conflict for a long time to come.

This ostrich approach is now recognized by the rest of the segments of the population except the arbitrary decision-making apparatus and they have now started to speak out pointing out that solo flying can ultimately prove to be detrimental to the national interest.

Things as they stand today clearly show that no lesson has been learned from the gross mistakes of the past which have caused great harm to the country.

Instead of correcting their course, these elements continue to speak of the essential patriotism and resilience of the Pakistani people, implying that it is only these issues that must remain constant as no change in perception would be allowed.

These forces do not care that Pakistani politics is running out of steam and it is not far off that patience will completely run out, as the recent violent unrest in the country has confirmed. We don’t realize that it’s futile to expect a rapidly growing horde of people to feed on promises and not ultimately deliver on them.

The Pakistani people have come to the point where they no longer know where they stand and if the situation is allowed to persist, they risk losing their remaining moorings.

