ICT Police Record Azam Khans Abduction FIR





ISLAMABAD – Police in the capital have registered a case of kidnapping Azam Khan, a senior government official and former principal secretary to ex-prime minister Imran Khan, on a complaint by his nephew, sources said on Friday.

The case was registered at Kohsar Police Station (PS) under Pakistan Penal Code Section – 365 (kidnapping or abduction with secret and unlawful intent to confine a person) and 34 (acts done by multiple persons in pursuit of a common intention), they said.

Police also obtained CCTV footage of the area where 22nd-year officer Azam Khan disappeared from, in addition to conducting geotagging and interviewing different people, according to a police officer.

Muhammad Saeed Khan, told Kohsar Police in a request that his uncle Azam Khan, a 22nd year serving PAS officer and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, who currently resides in Sector F-6/3 Islamabad with members of his family, had left. disappeared after leaving his home on June 15, 2023 around 7 p.m. He said that together with his family members he had checked with all possible contacts where he was and so far had not been able to find him. His phone is also off and unreachable, the claimant said.

In view of the above circumstances, the plaintiff requested the necessary legal action, including the registration of the FIR against the kidnapping of Azam Khan. Acting, the Kohsar police registered a kidnapping case against unidentified persons and opened an investigation. Sub-Inspector Shafqat Faiz, Station Officer House Officer (SHO) PS Kohsar, in an interview with the Nation, said police had collected CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspected kidnappers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/17-Jun-2023/ict-police-register-fir-of-azam-khan-s-kidnapping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos