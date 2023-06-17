Boris Johnson loves Last Drunk Standing but election concerns grow for Sunaks Tories

At first light on Thursday, Rishi Sunak was following a team of immigration officers as they carried out a dawn raid on illegal migrants living in Hounslow, west London.

It was a pointed show of studied indifference to the action about to begin in the Prime Ministers’ territory later in the day as the House of Commons’ own enforcers, otherwise known as the Privileges Committee , got tough and released a damning report into Boris Johnson’s Partygate lies.

Number 10 was keen to point out on Friday morning that Mr Sunak had yet to read their excoriating verdict on Mr Johnson’s actions in a bid to show that the current Prime Minister sees the Johnson saga as little more than a distraction.

But despite such efforts, the reality is that Downing Street has lost another week to the Conservative Party psychodrama trailing behind Mr Johnson, rather than tackling the main issues of the day, including rising wages. mortgage rates and stubbornly high inflation.

It started with the Prime Minister embroiled in an unseemly war of words with Mr Johnson over his predecessors’ honors list, after the latter saw his promises to ennoble several of his most staunch allies fail.

The argument spilled over into the public arena in a way that even the bitter feud between Tony Blair and Gordon Brown had never quite managed to do.

The ex-PM has accused Mr Sunak of talking nonsense about whether it would have been necessary to overturn the decision of the House of Lords audit committee on the issue of the distribution of peerages to four Conservative MPs.

His attacks then quickly turned to top Tory and Privileges Committee member Sir Bernard Jenkin, who has been accused of attending his own lockdown-breaking party.

The source of the story is unknown, but Tory MPs were quick to point the finger at Camp Johnson, who they accused of throwing hand grenades in an attempt to undermine the committee.

A former cabinet minister has described Mr Johnson as the last drunk standing, throwing random punches at anyone who comes near him.

We all moved on without him, the MP said I . Now saw the delusions of someone who once had a future.

A handful of Mr Johnson’s cronies have spoken out publicly against the Privileges Committee’s decision to hand him a nominal 90-day suspension and bar him from holding a parliamentary pass for former members. But many in the ranks of the Conservative parliamentary party were relieved to see their former leader’s back.

Even the latest diehard followers seem to be abandoning him, a Tory MP has said [Its] actually quite sad.

A former Cabinet minister went further, calling Mr Johnson a broken colour. But the senior Tory has warned his departure is unlikely to relieve the pressure on the Prime Minister.

I don’t think that necessarily makes the party any easier for Rishi to manage, the source said. I . It’s mainly because everyone is worried about the election rather than having Boris behind the scenes.

The Westminster bubble may have found the Boris Johnson Show absorbing. But for the blue elements in the audience, it was a tough watch because they will know the Tories’ prospects in the upcoming election have not improved.

Mr Sunak now faces a critical week when the latest inflation figures are due to be released, followed by another likely interest rate hike, further deepening the misery of homeowners already hit by the protracted housing cost slump. the life.

Figures released earlier this week showed a surprise rise in wages, raising fears that the prime ministers’ promise to halve inflation by the end of the year may prove more difficult than expected.

The rise in small boat crossings by migrants this week, largely due to weather conditions, also threatens to seriously undermine his vow to stop the boats.

The former cabinet minister was not optimistic about the parties’ prospects given the current headwinds. Obviously, it’s never over until it’s over. And who knows what might happen to either major party between now and the general election.

But the polls seem very consistent and we are not in the lead.

Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are under increasing pressure to deal with rising mortgage repayment costs, but remain adamant that the only viable way to do this is to reduce inflation by maintaining discipline budget and limiting wage increases in the public sector.

A Treasury source said I :Throughout Covid people have gotten used to the idea that the government can just step in and pay for them when they run into trouble, but that’s a totally different kind of crisis and that kind of solution is simply not available.

A #10 insider added: As always with a Rishi Sunak government, patience is a virtue.

Whether the electorate will be willing to wait for the prime ministers’ policies to bear fruit, however, is open to debate.

A poll this week showing the Tories trailing Labor among mortgage holders shows the scale of the challenge ahead of the party, with Labor’s frontline marking soaring borrowing costs as rising Conservative mortgage lending is starting to work among key demographics.

Labor insiders have been privately delighted by the Conservative Party’s knack for grabbing headlines with its ongoing civil war. This week the Keir Starmers party backtracked on another of its key policies, this time universal free childcare from the age of nine months, with barely an eyebrow raised.

But Labor has come under intense scrutiny after Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves last week backtracked on the parties’ pledge to invest £28billion a year in green industries after the next election. It will now increase spending from 2027, rather than introducing it immediately from 2024.

Senior party sources insist Labor has a full policy program for every department in Whitehall, but it won’t start revealing its plans until the first quarter of 2024.

If we do, we risk being trampled on by the Conservatives. Were not about to, the source said.

Labor and the Conservatives will be able to test their respective popularity next month, with the two by-elections prompted by the resignations of Mr Johnsons and his ally Nigel Adams. A third is expected later in the year after Ms Dorries formally notified authorities of her resignation.

The Conservative leadership has demanded that each of its MPs travel to each constituency three times to try to avoid what would be extremely damaging defeats just over a year after the scheduled date of the general election.

Labor insists they come to the by-election with a plan to try to win all three seats, although the Tories enjoy large majorities in the former seat of Mr Adamss Selby and Ainsty and in the constituency of Mrs. Dorriess Mid-Bedfordshire.

But some party members said they felt the leadership’s confidence, especially in the wake of local election results, was a little misguided.

A party source said: The problem with the Leader of the Opposition is that they think they are the 1997 team, but I don’t think they are. I think it sounds more like Ed Miliband.

Despite murmurs of apprehension in Labor ranks, the party appears poised to pinch Mr Johnson’s former seat. If Labor takes Selby and Ainsty, who currently have a majority of 20,000 for the Tories, then alarm bells will ring in Downing Street.

Such a result could mean that it is Rishi Sunaks’ turn to be kicked out of his home in the 2024 general election.