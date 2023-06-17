China is open to using American AI technology, Xi Jinping tells Bill Gates





US companies are welcome to bring their artificial intelligence (AI) technology to China, President Xi Jinping told Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Friday, two sources familiar with the talks said. The pair discussed the global AI boom and Microsoft’s business development in China when they met in Beijing, the sources added. Gates arrived in China on Wednesday. Xi greeted him as “an old friend when meeting a foreign entrepreneur for the first time in years. Also on AF: Micron to donate $602m to China to show unwavering commitment Comments about AI made during the meeting between Xi and Gates were not disclosed in reports of the meeting published by Chinese state media or in a report. Friday Post by Gates thinking back to his trip to China. Xi has previously said China must seize opportunities to use AI to boost economic development, but also warned of its risks. The country currently weighs a new law on technology as well as rules for generative AI. Xi’s meeting with Gates comes as US-China relations are at a fever pitch lowest point in decadesAI being a key flashpoint. The United States has enacted a series of export controls aimed at restricting the development of AI in China, while China has angered the foreign business community with a crackdown on consulting firms and one prohibition of certain sales in China by the American chipmaker Micron. Microsoft backs OpenAI, including chatbot ChatGPT sparked a global AI buzz last year that spread to China. Chinese authorities have not blocked OpenAI and ChatGPT, but OpenAI does not allow users from certain countries, including mainland China and Hong Kong, to connect. Microsoft has been present in China for more than 30 years and has a large research center there. Its Bing portal is the only foreign search engine accessible from China’s so-called Great Firewall, although its search results on sensitive topics are censored. The US tech giant has run into trouble in China in recent years as the country tightened its grip on the internet sector. In 2021, it retired the LinkedIn China plugin, replacing the social networking app with a streamlined version focused only on jobs. She announced in May that she would also close this application in China, citing fierce competition and macroeconomic challenges, but said it would maintain a presence in the country. Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena Read also : $600,000 Deepfake Fraud Heats Up China’s AI Debate China wants to integrate ChatGPT-like technology into its economy AI poses risk of extinction as serious as nuclear war, say AI CEOs Changing the subject: Baidus Ernie ducks questions about Xi Chinese strains and AI top agenda for US-EU summit talks Former Apple engineer who stole tech for China now at Baidu CNBC Vishakha Saxena Vishakha Saxena is a multimedia and social media writer at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013 and is an experienced multimedia writer and producer. As an avid stock trader and investor, she has a keen interest in economics, emerging markets, and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet him @saxenavishakha

