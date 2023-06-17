Politics
Anies criticizes Jokowi and the ministers until the intervention of the Mega Compact
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – One of the presidential candidates of RI (Capres) Anies Baswedan had criticized the road construction carried out under the leadership of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
He conveyed this criticism during the 21st anniversary celebration of the Prosperous Justice Party in Istora Senayan, Jakarta some time ago.
According to Anies, Jokowi lost to President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) over road construction. The former governor of DKI Jakarta said that Jokowi had indeed built 63% of the existing toll roads in Indonesia, 1,569 km of the 2,499 km of existing toll roads to be precise.
“But these are toll roads, while those that are not toll, which are used free of charge, connect the mobility of the population from the corners of the village to the cities, which transport agricultural, plantation and fishing products from the centers, both national, provincial and district roads, only 19,000 km only,” Anies said.
He then mentioned that during the SBY era, the free roads built were 144,000 km or 7.5 times longer.
“Compared to the national government road which is 590 km, 10 years ago it was 11,000 km. 20 times more. We haven’t talked about quality, standards, it’s just the length,” said Anies.
The former Chancellor of Paramadina University said that these two infrastructures are necessary. However, Anies said what needs to be considered is bias.
“We need to think ahead with inclusive institutions and infrastructure that support daily life,” he said.
In response to this, the ministerial ranks down to Megawati defended Jokowi in a united manner. The following is summarized by CNBC Indonesia, Saturday (6/17/2023).
Megawati shakes hands to defend Jokowi
The president of the DPP PDIP party, Megawati Soekarnoputri, came to the defense of President Joko Widodo in the face of this criticism.
This was revealed when Megawati and President Jokowi made a press statement after the third national working meeting of the PDIP at Partai School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta last Tuesday, as quoted Thursday (8/6).
“If we look at Pak Jokowi’s work in periods I and II, it shows,” Mega said.
According to him, if someone overlooks the fact that the development made by Jokowi is not good, then he thinks that person is not wise.
“If people turn a blind eye to the fact that Mr. Jokowi’s job is transporting in the direction of roads, I think that person is unwise,” he said.
While in terms of road construction, Mega continued, it also has to be seen from the economic side. Also look at the budget held by the government.
“From an economic point of view, you cannot be empty-handed, everything must be discussed and we have a governance system with an adequate budget or not,” Mega said.
PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono
Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, who openly stated that Anies misinterpreted the data.
“It seems so (misread). If the data is good, the data is correct,” Basuki said when meeting at the red and white KPK building in Jakarta on Thursday (5/25/2023).
However, Basuki didn’t want to become a polemic and bring this issue to the fore.
“But there is no need to be polemical about it. Later the data will be corrected,” he said.
Minister Coordinating Economy Airlangga Hartarto
Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto revealed that in all countries, subsidies are granted for the sale of electric cars.
“Yes, almost every country is subsidizing electric cars. The whole world is doing the same thing,” Airlangga said during a gathering at the Blok M Literacy Park quoted on Tuesday (9/5).
Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang
Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita also “pulverized” Anies.
“We EV (electric vehicle) is basically of course to reduce emissions, as a global community we’re trying to get to zero emissions by 2050. It’s an inseparable part of our efforts,” Agus said.
answered questions from CNBC Indonesia at the Ministry of Industry office on Tuesday (9/5).
Moreover, he considers that the government must look into the various aspects resulting from this subsidy policy, including the creation of numerous jobs.
“What is clear is that we must not forget that the development of the electric vehicle industry in Indonesia will also create a high enough workforce in Indonesia and can take advantage of the nickel downstream program that the government is currently promoting,” Agus said.
Therefore, all parties must see a policy from different angles. Agus pointed out that the government is now intensively building this electric vehicle ecosystem by involving various parties.
“Thus, the development of electric vehicles should not be considered from a single factor, but the whole factor should be considered because our ecosystem is formed, the benefits and objectives of electric vehicles cannot be seen at from one goal,” he said.
Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut B Pandjaitan
The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan also said the same. Luhut said electric car subsidies have been studied extensively.
Moreover, the world is now increasing the use of electric vehicles, and not just Indonesia. Luhut even challenged Anies.
“Actually, there has been extensive study regarding this electric car, so I think the whole world is not just us, so I also don’t think we should go against the grain of the world.
So if anyone comments that I don’t know, tell them to come see me, let me explain to them later that it’s not true,” Luhut said when meeting after the seminar on downstream and energy transition in the context of achieving a Golden Indonesia 2045 in Jakarta.
next article
Anies attacks Jokowi, Megawati steps in and sets up
