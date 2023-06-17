Prime Minister Modi proposes African Union G20 membership | India News







The prime minister has taken a “bold step” to strengthen Africa’s voice on the international stage and shape the future of “our shared world”, officials said on Saturday. NEW DELHI: In continuation of India’s stated efforts to give a voice to the so-called Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to leaders of the G20 nations, proposing that the African Union become a full member of the grouping at its next summit in New Delhi.The prime minister has taken a “bold step” to strengthen Africa’s voice on the international stage and shape the future of “our shared world”, officials said on Saturday. “Prime Minister Modi has written to his G20 counterparts proposing that the African Union should become a full member at the upcoming Delhi summit as they requested,” a source said, adding: “Prime Minister Modi has taken the lead on this issue, which he strongly advocates and supports.” It will be the right step towards a just, equitable, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance, other sources said.

Under India’s G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Modi has been particularly focused on mainstreaming African countries’ priorities into the G20 agenda.

Earlier, while addressing the 18th Conclave of CII-EXIM Bank in Delhi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that Africa looms large in India’s foreign policy and that over the past nine years, this had been consciously reinforced under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

(With agency contributions)

